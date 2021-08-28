



The Nightmare of Hanif Abbassi

I was standing near Niamatkadda Restaurant waiting for the Tonga to arrive to take me to the old building that Ghazala had told me to go to. I had no umbrella or raincoat to protect me from the torrential rains. It was also getting very dark while I waited for Tonga. I had left my car at the entrance of Anarkali Bazar, since there was no way, my car could pass through the narrow alley where the building was located. I had taken shelter under the awning of a sweetmeat shop which was closed.



Suddenly a Tonga appeared in the torrential rain drawn by a completely soaked horse. It stopped before me and a man wrapped in a shawl covering his face who was driving the Tonga asked, Abbassi Sahab? I enthusiastically nodded. He signalled me to climb inside, which I did instantly. The Tonga started immediately in the driving rain.



The Tonga took a sharp turn in one of the narrow alleys of the Bazar. It stopped after about ten minutes before a very old two-storied building which appeared to have survived the Mughal days. The Tonga driver asked me to get down. Is this the place? I asked him. The man nodded and said, please take the stairs to the upper floor. Bibiji is waiting for you. And then without another word he drove away.



I was again left in the dark although the rain had abated. The building was nearly decrepit with bricks showing on the sides that have been weathered by time. In the dark it appeared to be a shadowy place with no signs of any activity inside.



I was hesitant to go upstairs, but I had no choice. I had promised Ghazala that I would come and visit her. I had a flashlight with me that I lit and started to climb the receding stone stairs that showed years of use. And then the unspeakable event happened.



Hanif stopped at this point to take a sip of the drink in front of him. And then he continued.



The aged and eroding stone stairs were made slippery by rainwater coming from leaky roofs. As I was climbing up those stone stairs, I heard faint sound of harmonium and Ghungroo coming from upstairs.



This must be the house I thought as I reached the upper floor. It was very dark, but I could see with the help of flashlight that there was an iron doorknob hanging on the wooden door. I knocked on the door, first lightly and then harder. Suddenly, the door opened with a creaky sound. There was a bearded man in shroud standing before me. He beckoned me to come inside without uttering a word.



There was a musty smell of mold that comes from soggy walls. Surprisingly there was electricity in the room. Either power must have come back, or it was only the stairs that had no light. From dim light coming from candelabra hanging from the ceiling I could make out the room was large. There were cushioned sofas that appeared to be a hundred years old. The bearded man asked me to sit down.



I sat on a sofa, and asked the man if Ghazala was inside. But when I looked up, he was not there. He had simply vanished! I did not know what to do! Should I leave?



Suddenly I saw the door of the adjacent room open, and a woman clad in traditional dance costume but with a face cover appeared. Ghazala? I asked. The woman shook her head. "I am not Ghazala, but a friend.



Ghazala is waiting for you in the next room" pointing toward the room. Quite perplexed I stood up wondering what my next move should be. But I was fixated on finding out Ghazala and speaking with here. So, I went to the other room little knowing what was waiting for me there.



As soon as I entered the other room, I saw an old woman who looked very much like Meherzan Begum, Ghazala's adoptive mother. "Come in Abbassi Saab. We have been waiting for you all these years", she said in a mocking voice. "Do you know what you have done? You ruined my business; you ruined my life, my Ghazala as well." Meherzan Begum was now spewing venom with her words.



"But but I did nothing to harm you or Ghazala. I l-love her", I replied in a stuttering voice. "Love, you say love", Meherzan spewed back. She left my house, and I had to find her after much search and effort", Meherzan added.

"But where is she now?" I asked.



"Want to see her? Come with me", Meherzan stood up from her chowki, grabbed me by the arm, and literally pushed me through another door to a third room. As she was pulling me, I felt as though I had been touched by cold steel.



Once inside I heard the door close behind me, and I was all alone in the room. An odious smell hit my nostrils as started to look around in that dimly lit room. I almost fainted in shock when I saw a human figure draped in kameez and pajamas hanging from the ceiling. I had remembered Ghazala wearing that embroidered kameez before. Was that Ghazala? How could that be?



I had seen her alive only the previous day. At that moment I heard a cacophony of voices coming from the other side of the room, people arguing, girls screaming. I thought I had descended into hell. I tried to get out of the room. But the door was locked from outside.



I was losing my senses when I saw some light coming from a window. I looked out and saw streetlights below. I found a chair and standing on it pushed open the old wooden window with all my force. I was able to climb through the window and land myself on a cornice. From there I jumped and fell into a pile of straws. I ran and ran and did not look back. I was able to find my parked car at the other end of Anarkali. I came home and slept whole of next day.



Hanif stopped again. I could see he was exhausted just by narrating the story. I let Hanif recover himself, and then I asked what had actually happened. Hanif began again.

I was in a state of shock and disbelief for a couple of days.



On the third day I again went to that infamous building at daytime. Again, I found the front door locked, and no activity in that building. There was a tea shop a few buildings away on the same alley.



I walked up to the tea shop, and I asked the owner if he had seen any person in the building pointing toward it. The owner, who was in his late fifties, looked at me and said why I was asking the question, did I know anybody from that building, he asked.



I lied and said I did not, but someone had given me the address of the building and had asked me to meet him there. But I see no one and the door is locked.



The owner gave me a strange look and said, obviously you are a stranger here, and you do not know what happened there. Look I do not want any trouble here. If you want to know, go to the police station. They know everything, saying that he turned to his customers.



I decided to go to the Thana next day.



I was dying to know what had happened to Ghazala. But that was a mistake. In the police station the officer in charge asked to know why I was interested in that Anarkali house, and what connections I had with the owner.



The police further wanted to know if I had gone to that house before, and if I knew the occupants there. I was not sure to what extent I should tell about Ghazala and was cagey about my surreal encounter in the house three days ago. The Officer asked me to stay until his senior officer arrived.



Soon the Station House Officer arrived and asked me the same questions. What saved from more ordeals and interrogation was my name Abbassi, which was a name associated with the Nawabs of Bahawalpur. It turned out that the SHO was also from Bahawalpur, and he knew our family. This thawed the ice quite a bit, and the officer then told me the whole macabre story of the Anarkali Haveli.



The Anarkali Haveli was owned by Meherzan who used it as a dance and music school as well as a hostel for the dancers. The dancers who graduated would live in the Heera Mundi house later but could also live in the hostel as necessary.



A year ago, the police were told about a murder in the Haveli by the house guard. When they arrived in the house, they found not one but three dead bodies in the house. Two were young girls, one of whom was found hanging from a ceiling and the other strangled by a nylon rope. The third, which was Meherzan herself, was lying lifeless on the floor. Post-mortem revealed that the girl hanging from the ceiling died from asphyxiation and Meherzan from heart failure.



The SHO then told me that the story that he had heard from a third girl named Neelam who used to live in the house who was able to escape, but later apprehended by police. Meherzan had abandoned the Heera Mundi house and brought Ghazala and the other two girls to live in Anarkali Haveli. She suspected that Ghazala had developed relationship with her clients and was planning to leave her. She kept Ghazala under watch and did not allow any more Mujra for her.



On the fateful night Ghazala shut her bedroom door and would not come out for food. After several hours Meherzan asked the guard to break open the door. Upon opening they found Ghazala had killed herself by hanging from the ceiling. The second girl Ada became hysterical and told Meherzan that she would go to police and tell them it is she who had killed Ghazala. This made Meherzan furious, and she started to beat Ada.



At one stage Meherzan got hold of Ada by the neck and strangled her by hand. But the excitement of the two incidents took a heavy toll on Meherzan. She fell on the floor and collapsed. Neelam who was helplessly watching the events called for the guard. But the guard had already gone to the police station to report the hanging. Neelam realized it would be unsafe for her to stay in the Haveli. She left the Haveli for a friend's house.



I left the Police Station in a daze not knowing what I should believe. If what the SHO told was the truth, then who were these people that I had seen in that Haveli three days ago, if all these people were dead months ago? How did I see a live Ghazala before that macabre happening? I did not tell the SHO any my surreal experience. I just walked out with a heavy heart blaming myself. Did I bring about this sad end to Ghazala's life?



Hanif finished his story by saying that his father cut him off from his estate because he refused to marry a girl of his family's choice. He said he would rather live alone with the memory of Ghazala than marry a girl who he could not love.



I left Lahore next day feeling sorry for Hanif. But I kept in touch with him over the next years wherever I was. One happy ending note is that a few years after the horrible event, Hanif's ailing father made up with him. He reinstated Hanif in his will. Which meant Hanif will not die a pauper.



The writer is a former civil servant residing in Washington, USA









Hanif then began the rest of the story.I was standing near Niamatkadda Restaurant waiting for the Tonga to arrive to take me to the old building that Ghazala had told me to go to. I had no umbrella or raincoat to protect me from the torrential rains. It was also getting very dark while I waited for Tonga. I had left my car at the entrance of Anarkali Bazar, since there was no way, my car could pass through the narrow alley where the building was located. I had taken shelter under the awning of a sweetmeat shop which was closed.Suddenly a Tonga appeared in the torrential rain drawn by a completely soaked horse. It stopped before me and a man wrapped in a shawl covering his face who was driving the Tonga asked, Abbassi Sahab? I enthusiastically nodded. He signalled me to climb inside, which I did instantly. The Tonga started immediately in the driving rain.The Tonga took a sharp turn in one of the narrow alleys of the Bazar. It stopped after about ten minutes before a very old two-storied building which appeared to have survived the Mughal days. The Tonga driver asked me to get down. Is this the place? I asked him. The man nodded and said, please take the stairs to the upper floor. Bibiji is waiting for you. And then without another word he drove away.I was again left in the dark although the rain had abated. The building was nearly decrepit with bricks showing on the sides that have been weathered by time. In the dark it appeared to be a shadowy place with no signs of any activity inside.I was hesitant to go upstairs, but I had no choice. I had promised Ghazala that I would come and visit her. I had a flashlight with me that I lit and started to climb the receding stone stairs that showed years of use. And then the unspeakable event happened.Hanif stopped at this point to take a sip of the drink in front of him. And then he continued.The aged and eroding stone stairs were made slippery by rainwater coming from leaky roofs. As I was climbing up those stone stairs, I heard faint sound of harmonium and Ghungroo coming from upstairs.This must be the house I thought as I reached the upper floor. It was very dark, but I could see with the help of flashlight that there was an iron doorknob hanging on the wooden door. I knocked on the door, first lightly and then harder. Suddenly, the door opened with a creaky sound. There was a bearded man in shroud standing before me. He beckoned me to come inside without uttering a word.There was a musty smell of mold that comes from soggy walls. Surprisingly there was electricity in the room. Either power must have come back, or it was only the stairs that had no light. From dim light coming from candelabra hanging from the ceiling I could make out the room was large. There were cushioned sofas that appeared to be a hundred years old. The bearded man asked me to sit down.I sat on a sofa, and asked the man if Ghazala was inside. But when I looked up, he was not there. He had simply vanished! I did not know what to do! Should I leave?Suddenly I saw the door of the adjacent room open, and a woman clad in traditional dance costume but with a face cover appeared. Ghazala? I asked. The woman shook her head. "I am not Ghazala, but a friend.Ghazala is waiting for you in the next room" pointing toward the room. Quite perplexed I stood up wondering what my next move should be. But I was fixated on finding out Ghazala and speaking with here. So, I went to the other room little knowing what was waiting for me there.As soon as I entered the other room, I saw an old woman who looked very much like Meherzan Begum, Ghazala's adoptive mother. "Come in Abbassi Saab. We have been waiting for you all these years", she said in a mocking voice. "Do you know what you have done? You ruined my business; you ruined my life, my Ghazala as well." Meherzan Begum was now spewing venom with her words."But but I did nothing to harm you or Ghazala. I l-love her", I replied in a stuttering voice. "Love, you say love", Meherzan spewed back. She left my house, and I had to find her after much search and effort", Meherzan added."But where is she now?" I asked."Want to see her? Come with me", Meherzan stood up from her chowki, grabbed me by the arm, and literally pushed me through another door to a third room. As she was pulling me, I felt as though I had been touched by cold steel.Once inside I heard the door close behind me, and I was all alone in the room. An odious smell hit my nostrils as started to look around in that dimly lit room. I almost fainted in shock when I saw a human figure draped in kameez and pajamas hanging from the ceiling. I had remembered Ghazala wearing that embroidered kameez before. Was that Ghazala? How could that be?I had seen her alive only the previous day. At that moment I heard a cacophony of voices coming from the other side of the room, people arguing, girls screaming. I thought I had descended into hell. I tried to get out of the room. But the door was locked from outside.I was losing my senses when I saw some light coming from a window. I looked out and saw streetlights below. I found a chair and standing on it pushed open the old wooden window with all my force. I was able to climb through the window and land myself on a cornice. From there I jumped and fell into a pile of straws. I ran and ran and did not look back. I was able to find my parked car at the other end of Anarkali. I came home and slept whole of next day.Hanif stopped again. I could see he was exhausted just by narrating the story. I let Hanif recover himself, and then I asked what had actually happened. Hanif began again.I was in a state of shock and disbelief for a couple of days.On the third day I again went to that infamous building at daytime. Again, I found the front door locked, and no activity in that building. There was a tea shop a few buildings away on the same alley.I walked up to the tea shop, and I asked the owner if he had seen any person in the building pointing toward it. The owner, who was in his late fifties, looked at me and said why I was asking the question, did I know anybody from that building, he asked.I lied and said I did not, but someone had given me the address of the building and had asked me to meet him there. But I see no one and the door is locked.The owner gave me a strange look and said, obviously you are a stranger here, and you do not know what happened there. Look I do not want any trouble here. If you want to know, go to the police station. They know everything, saying that he turned to his customers.I decided to go to the Thana next day.I was dying to know what had happened to Ghazala. But that was a mistake. In the police station the officer in charge asked to know why I was interested in that Anarkali house, and what connections I had with the owner.The police further wanted to know if I had gone to that house before, and if I knew the occupants there. I was not sure to what extent I should tell about Ghazala and was cagey about my surreal encounter in the house three days ago. The Officer asked me to stay until his senior officer arrived.Soon the Station House Officer arrived and asked me the same questions. What saved from more ordeals and interrogation was my name Abbassi, which was a name associated with the Nawabs of Bahawalpur. It turned out that the SHO was also from Bahawalpur, and he knew our family. This thawed the ice quite a bit, and the officer then told me the whole macabre story of the Anarkali Haveli.The Anarkali Haveli was owned by Meherzan who used it as a dance and music school as well as a hostel for the dancers. The dancers who graduated would live in the Heera Mundi house later but could also live in the hostel as necessary.A year ago, the police were told about a murder in the Haveli by the house guard. When they arrived in the house, they found not one but three dead bodies in the house. Two were young girls, one of whom was found hanging from a ceiling and the other strangled by a nylon rope. The third, which was Meherzan herself, was lying lifeless on the floor. Post-mortem revealed that the girl hanging from the ceiling died from asphyxiation and Meherzan from heart failure.The SHO then told me that the story that he had heard from a third girl named Neelam who used to live in the house who was able to escape, but later apprehended by police. Meherzan had abandoned the Heera Mundi house and brought Ghazala and the other two girls to live in Anarkali Haveli. She suspected that Ghazala had developed relationship with her clients and was planning to leave her. She kept Ghazala under watch and did not allow any more Mujra for her.On the fateful night Ghazala shut her bedroom door and would not come out for food. After several hours Meherzan asked the guard to break open the door. Upon opening they found Ghazala had killed herself by hanging from the ceiling. The second girl Ada became hysterical and told Meherzan that she would go to police and tell them it is she who had killed Ghazala. This made Meherzan furious, and she started to beat Ada.At one stage Meherzan got hold of Ada by the neck and strangled her by hand. But the excitement of the two incidents took a heavy toll on Meherzan. She fell on the floor and collapsed. Neelam who was helplessly watching the events called for the guard. But the guard had already gone to the police station to report the hanging. Neelam realized it would be unsafe for her to stay in the Haveli. She left the Haveli for a friend's house.I left the Police Station in a daze not knowing what I should believe. If what the SHO told was the truth, then who were these people that I had seen in that Haveli three days ago, if all these people were dead months ago? How did I see a live Ghazala before that macabre happening? I did not tell the SHO any my surreal experience. I just walked out with a heavy heart blaming myself. Did I bring about this sad end to Ghazala's life?Hanif finished his story by saying that his father cut him off from his estate because he refused to marry a girl of his family's choice. He said he would rather live alone with the memory of Ghazala than marry a girl who he could not love.I left Lahore next day feeling sorry for Hanif. But I kept in touch with him over the next years wherever I was. One happy ending note is that a few years after the horrible event, Hanif's ailing father made up with him. He reinstated Hanif in his will. Which meant Hanif will not die a pauper.The writer is a former civil servant residing in Washington, USA