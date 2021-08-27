Covid death lowest in 63 days



People eager to receive Covid-19 vaccine come to Faridpur General Hospital on Thursday. However, health rules including maintenance of social distance remain elusive. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Besides, 8,314 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 94.28 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,381,763, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 13.77 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 16.87 per cent and the death rate at 1.74 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 709 labs across the country tested 34,708 samples.

Among the deaths reported today, 37 died in the Dhaka division, 24 in Chattogram, 13 in Sylhet, eight in Khulna, six in Barishal, five each in Rajshahi and Mymensingh, and four died in Rangpur division.

Among the 102 deceased, 52 were men and 50 were women.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 16,760 of the total deceased across the country were men and 8,969 were women.

However, the country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

Meanwhile, fast spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 4.48 million lives and infected over 214.94 million people across the world as of Thursday evening, according to Worldometer.

More than 192.25 million people have recovered from the disease which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.

