Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 August, 2021, 10:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Covid death lowest in 63 days

Published : Friday, 27 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123
Staff Correspondent

People eager to receive Covid-19 vaccine come to Faridpur General Hospital on Thursday. However, health rules including maintenance of social distance remain elusive. PHOTO: OBSERVER

People eager to receive Covid-19 vaccine come to Faridpur General Hospital on Thursday. However, health rules including maintenance of social distance remain elusive. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Country logged the lowest Covid-19 death in the last 63 days. As of last 24 hours, 102 people died from corona virus ending at 8:00am on Thursday. The death tally now stands at 25,729. Some 4,698 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the total number of corona positive cases to 1,482,628.      
Besides, 8,314 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 94.28 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,381,763, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).   
The country logged positivity rate of 13.77 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 16.87 per cent and the death rate at 1.74 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 709 labs across the country tested 34,708 samples.
Among the deaths reported today, 37 died in the Dhaka division, 24 in Chattogram, 13 in Sylhet, eight in Khulna, six in Barishal, five each in Rajshahi and Mymensingh, and four died in Rangpur division.
Among the 102 deceased, 52 were men and 50 were women.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 16,760 of the total deceased across the country were men and 8,969 were women.
However, the country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.  
Meanwhile, fast spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 4.48 million lives and infected over 214.94 million people across the world as of Thursday evening, according to Worldometer.
More than 192.25 million people have recovered from the disease which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid death lowest in 63 days
Dengue is not a matter of less concern than corona
Japan suspends Moderna doses over contamination
India administers 600m vaccine doses, sees surge in Covid cases
Even property acquired illegally can’t be frozen sans court order: HC  
Kamala Harris ends Asia tour with fresh jab at China
HC asks lower court to explain delay by Sept 1
7 critically burnt in gas explosion at Mirpur


Latest News
Seven US Capitol police sue Trump
Three injured in Mirpur house fire die
'We'll not forgive, we'll hunt you down': Biden
Messi's PSG draw Guardiola's Man City in Champions League
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
US braces for more IS attacks after carnage at Kabul airport
Islamic State claims responsibility for Kabul airport attack
Kabul airport hit by two suicide bombs, dozens dead
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
BAF's Inter-base squash ends
Most Read News
China’s Afghan challenges
Int’l community haven’t kept promise: FM
Trinamool MP Nusrat becomes mother of baby boy
A child (C) looks at the aircraft as he is strolled towards
BD’s next dream to build cashless society: Joy
Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury
Japan stops use of 1.63m Moderna doses over contamination
Thailand police chief wanted over viral torture clip
Closure of educational institutions extended till Sept 11
Tenure of incomplete JCD central committee about to expire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft