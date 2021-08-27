Dengue is not a matter of less concern than corona

As the dengue virus infecting people at an alarming rate amid coronavirus pandemic the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has instructed people to test both corona and dengue simultaneously if anyone has a fever.

According to the results of the DGHS's 'Seasonal Aedes Survey 2021', the density of Aedes mosquito larvae has been found to be much higher in some areas of the two city corporations in the capital.

The highest 'Breteau index' was found in Magbazar, New Eskaton, Basabo and Goran areas.

Last Sunday, the National Malaria Eradication and Aedes-Borne Disease Control Programme of the DGHS's Disease Control Branch released the results of the 'Seasonal Aedes Survey 2021'.

The DGHS conducted its survey in 100 places of 98 wards of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) area.

Of them, 41 are in the north and 59 in the south. During the survey, 3,000 houses and Buildings in these areas were inspected.

The unit for measuring the density of Aedes mosquitoes in an area is called the Breteau index. If the Breteau index is more than 20, it can be called a risky for dengue infection.

Breteau index of more than 40 was found in 19 areas of 10 wards of two city corporations of Dhaka. The Breteau index was 20 or higher in 56 areas of the two city corporations.

The survey shows that the Breteau index of Basabo and Goran areas of Ward No. 2 of DSCC is the highest at 73.3. In addition, the Breteau index was found at Ward 18 of the Elephant Road.

The Science Laboratory area, RK Mission Road, Tikatuli, Banasree, Minto Road and Bailey Road are also risky.

The Breteau Index was found to be 56.7 in Ward No. 35 of DNCC. This ward includes Magbazar, New Eskaton area.

Besides, the Breteau Index of Ward No. 17 comprising Bashundhara Residential Area and Nikunja is 48.4.

The Breteau Index was found to be 46.7 in Kallyanpur, 43.3 in Darussalam, and 40 in Mohakhali and Niketan.

The Breteau index of Aftabnagar and Merul Badda of DNCC and Bangshal of DSCC is zero, meaning no mosquito presence was found in those areas.

According to the DGHS, the presence of mosquitoes this year is higher than last year. This year, more than 20 Breteau indexes have been found in 30 areas of DSCC and 26 areas of DNCC.

According to the DGHS, the survey found that most of the positive containers contained water stored on the floor.

Water was found on the floor in 18.5 percent of the places. 12.1 percent was found in plastic drums, 0.94 percent in plastic buckets, 0.75 percent in flower tubs and trays, 6.9 percent in discarded car tires, 3.2 percent in paint cans and 6.6 percent in other positive containers.

The highest number of Aedes mosquito breeding grounds is the multi-storey building which is under construction.

Prof Kabirul Bashar, Department of Zoology of Jahangirnagar University, said, "The outbreak of dengue in the country will increase this time was warned."

He told that he expressed concern over the matter in June. "And in the current situation, it will continue till September," he added.

Incidentally, the highest number of dengue patients this year was found in August. Not only that, the number of dengue patients diagnosed so far this month is more than double the previous seven months.

However, According to the DHGS, a t least 267 patients were hospitalised with dengue fever in the last 24 hours till Thursday 8am.

The country saw 12 dengue-related deaths in July and 28 this month taking the total fatalities to 40 in the current year.

Since January this year, 9,120 people have been diagnosed with dengue and 7,988 have recovered.









