India administers 600m vaccine doses, sees surge in Covid cases

NEW DELHI, Aug 26: India is ramping up its coronavirus vaccination drive as it races to stave off a third wave of infections. It has so far given more than 600 million doses of three approved vaccines - Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V. The government aims to vaccinate all Indians by the end of this year.

India took 19 days to administer the last 100 million doses, compared to 85 days to give the first 100 million jabs, the government said. About 14.5% of eligible adults have been fully vaccinated and 49% have received at least one shot since the beginning of the drive in January.

India has reported more than 32 million Covid cases, second only to the US. The country is also only the third in the world to record more than 400,000 deaths - behind the US and Brazil.

India has been giving 5.3 million jabs daily on an average for about a month now, according to Dr Rijo M John, a health economist. Experts say India needs to administer more than 10 million doses a day to fully inoculate all eligible adults by the end of this year.

India is using three vaccines - the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab, known locally as Covishield; Covaxin by Indian firm Bharat Biotech; and Russian-made Sputnik V. Last week India gave boost to its vaccination programme by approving its first vaccine for those under 18.

The three-dose ZyCoV-D vaccine prevented symptomatic disease in 66% of those vaccinated, according to an interim study quoted by the vaccine maker Cadila Healthcare. The ZyCoV-D vaccine is also the world's first DNA vaccine against Covid-19.

India has logged 46,164 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, with experts saying festival celebrations in the southern state of Kerala were behind the whopping increase in infections.

It was the first time since July 7 that the country's single-day infections went past the 45,000 mark, coronavirus data on the Johns Hopkins University's website showed on Thursday.

The fresh cases were almost 45 percent higher than Tuesday's 25,467 infections. Kerala reported 31,445 cases, accounting for more than 68 percent of India's infections on Thursday. -AL JAZEERA





