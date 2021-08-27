Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 August, 2021, 10:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

India administers 600m vaccine doses, sees surge in Covid cases

Published : Friday, 27 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 129

NEW DELHI, Aug 26: India is ramping up its coronavirus vaccination drive as it races to stave off a third wave of infections. It has so far given more than 600 million doses of three approved vaccines - Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V. The government aims to vaccinate all Indians by the end of this year.
India took 19 days to administer the last 100 million doses, compared to 85 days to give the first 100 million jabs, the government said.  About 14.5% of eligible adults have been fully vaccinated and 49% have received at least one shot since the beginning of the drive in January.
India has reported more than 32 million Covid cases, second only to the US. The country is also only the third in the world to record more than 400,000 deaths - behind the US and Brazil.
India has been giving 5.3 million jabs daily on an average for about a month now, according to Dr Rijo M John, a health economist. Experts say India needs to administer more than 10 million doses a day to fully inoculate all eligible adults by the end of this year.
India is using three vaccines - the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab, known locally as Covishield; Covaxin by Indian firm Bharat Biotech; and Russian-made Sputnik V.  Last week India gave boost to its vaccination programme by approving its first vaccine for those under 18.
The three-dose ZyCoV-D vaccine prevented symptomatic disease in 66% of those vaccinated, according to an interim study quoted by the vaccine maker Cadila Healthcare. The ZyCoV-D vaccine is also the world's first DNA vaccine against Covid-19.
India has logged 46,164 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, with experts saying festival celebrations in the southern state of Kerala were behind the whopping increase in infections.
It was the first time since July 7 that the country's single-day infections went past the 45,000 mark, coronavirus data on the Johns Hopkins University's website showed on Thursday.
The fresh cases were almost 45 percent higher than Tuesday's 25,467 infections. Kerala reported 31,445 cases, accounting for more than 68 percent of India's infections on Thursday.    -AL JAZEERA


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid death lowest in 63 days
Dengue is not a matter of less concern than corona
Japan suspends Moderna doses over contamination
India administers 600m vaccine doses, sees surge in Covid cases
Even property acquired illegally can’t be frozen sans court order: HC  
Kamala Harris ends Asia tour with fresh jab at China
HC asks lower court to explain delay by Sept 1
7 critically burnt in gas explosion at Mirpur


Latest News
Seven US Capitol police sue Trump
Three injured in Mirpur house fire die
'We'll not forgive, we'll hunt you down': Biden
Messi's PSG draw Guardiola's Man City in Champions League
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
US braces for more IS attacks after carnage at Kabul airport
Islamic State claims responsibility for Kabul airport attack
Kabul airport hit by two suicide bombs, dozens dead
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
BAF's Inter-base squash ends
Most Read News
China’s Afghan challenges
Int’l community haven’t kept promise: FM
Trinamool MP Nusrat becomes mother of baby boy
A child (C) looks at the aircraft as he is strolled towards
BD’s next dream to build cashless society: Joy
Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury
Japan stops use of 1.63m Moderna doses over contamination
Thailand police chief wanted over viral torture clip
Closure of educational institutions extended till Sept 11
Tenure of incomplete JCD central committee about to expire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft