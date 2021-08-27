Even property acquired illegally can’t be frozen sans court order: HC  

The High Court (HC) in a full text of verdict has said that the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has no authority to pass any order to freeze property of a citizen without permission from the court even though that property is illegally acquired.

The law of the ACC does not give any power to an inquiry or investigating officer or any other officer of the ACC for freezing or attachment of a 'crime acquired property' or otherwise imposing any restriction to enjoy the same at his whim, the HC said.

'Only a court concerned might order attachment or freeze of the property after being prima-facie satisfied that it was acquired by the person concerned illegally'.

The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman made this comment in the full text of a verdict which was released on Wednesday, now available on the Supreme Court website.

The court said, 'It's crystal clear that without the permission of the court concerned, nobody, even the Commission, has got no power to pass any order to freeze or attach or impose any restrictions with regard to a property of a citizen of the country'

'Before freezing or attaching any property, the Commission prima-facie has to be satisfied first that the alleged property has been acquired by illegal means and then, the Commission should have authorised its officer to apply before the Senior Special Judge or the trial Judge, as the case may be for freezing or attaching such property.'

'And thereafter, the authorised officer should have filed an application before the court concerned stating the reasons for attachment or freezing the property, as the case may be with sufficient materials.'

'Finally, the court concerned may pass an order of attachment or freezing the property after being prima-facie satisfied that the said property has been acquired by the person concerned by illegal means.'

On June 27, the HC bench delivered a short verdict declaring illegal the order of an investigation officer (IO) of the ACC to freeze the bank account of Belayet Hossain, a pharmacy businessman in Cox's Bazar.

Belayet Hossain filed the writ petition, challenging the legality of the order issued by an IO of the ACC to freeze his bank accounts.

Assistant director of ACC's Chattogram-2 integrated office Md Sharif Uddin on January 6 this year directed the manager of Cox's Bazar branch of Social Islami Bank Ltd to freeze the bank account of the writ petitioner.

On January 17, writ petitioner demanded to provide a copy of the said letter issued by the ACC, but failed.

Later, he sent a legal notice to the bank manager on January 19, seeking disclosure of the impugned letter issued by the ACC official.







