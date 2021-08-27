HC asks lower court to explain delay by Sept 1

The High Court (HC) on Thursday questioned a Dhaka Metropolitan Session Judge's court order that fixed September 13 for hearing the bail petition of film actress Pori Moni in a case filed under Narcotics Control Act.

The HC issued a rule asking the lower court concerned to explain by September 1 why fixing the date of hearing on the bail plea of Pori Moni after 20 days in the case in spite of prayer for early hearing should not be set aside.

It also issued another rule asking why direction should not be given for early hearing on the bail petition of the accused within two days.

The court also set September 1 for hearing of the rule.

A virtual HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar Kajol issued the rule after hearing a criminal revision petition filed by Pori Moni, challenging the lower court order.

On Wednesday, lawyer Md Mozibur Rahman virtually sought permission to file the petition from the same HC bench.

After getting permission, the lawyer filed the criminal revision petition, saying that the lower court had adjourned hearing of her bail application for a long period.

In the application, the lawyer questioned the delay in setting the date for the bail hearing.

Lawyers ZI Khan Panna and Md Mozibur Rahman appeared for Pori Moni while Deputy Attorney General Abu Yahiya Dulal and Assistant Attorney General Md Mizanur Rahman represented the state.

On August 22, Judge KM Emrul Kayesh of the Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court of Dhaka fixed 13 September for the hearing on the petition after the actor's lawyer Mozibur Rahman filed a fresh bail petition.

Pori Moni has so far been remanded three times in the case and the lower courts have rejected the bail petitions filed on her behalf.

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on August 4 raided Pori Moni's Banani house and seized a significant amount of imported alcohol and some narcotics from the premises.

A day later, the court granted police four days to interrogate the actress over the case. Another two-day remand was granted on 1August 10. On August 13, after the term for the remand ended, Pori Moni was denied bail and sent to jail.

Pori Moni's lawyer Mozibur again applied for bail on August 16 but the court rejected the petition on 18 August.

On August 19, another court rejected Pori Moni's bail plea and remanded her for another day.







