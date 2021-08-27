Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 August, 2021, 10:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

7 critically burnt in gas explosion at Mirpur

Published : Friday, 27 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124
Staff Correspondent

Seven people of a family, including a child, were critically burnt on Thursday in a fire caused in a gas explosion due to leakage in the pipeline at a house in Mirpur Section 11 of the city.
The burnt are Rawshan Ara, 70, Rina, 50, Suman, 40, Shafiqul, 35, Renu, 35, Naznin, 25, and Nawshin, 5.Of the injured, Rawshan Ara is the mother of the house owner, Rafiqul Islam, while Rina Begum is the younger sister and Shafiqul his younger brother. Renu and Naznin were their tenants and Nawshin is the daughter of Naznin. Injured Suman is a passerby.
While talking to media, Rafiqul Islam told that the sudden loud gas explosion took place at about 1:00am on Thursday night which injured the seven people.
The injured were taken to Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute. Some of the injured including the child are in critical condition. Child Nawshin was shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
"The gas pipeline leakage was detected at the bottom of our six-storey building two days ago and it was immediately repaired on the day. The explosion happened of Thursday night," said Rafiqul Islam, owner of the house at Block-C of Mirpur Section-11.
Dr SM Aiyub Hossain, a resident surgeon of Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute, said the injured were undergoing treatment at the emergency department of the hospital.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid death lowest in 63 days
Dengue is not a matter of less concern than corona
Japan suspends Moderna doses over contamination
India administers 600m vaccine doses, sees surge in Covid cases
Even property acquired illegally can’t be frozen sans court order: HC  
Kamala Harris ends Asia tour with fresh jab at China
HC asks lower court to explain delay by Sept 1
7 critically burnt in gas explosion at Mirpur


Latest News
Seven US Capitol police sue Trump
Three injured in Mirpur house fire die
'We'll not forgive, we'll hunt you down': Biden
Messi's PSG draw Guardiola's Man City in Champions League
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
US braces for more IS attacks after carnage at Kabul airport
Islamic State claims responsibility for Kabul airport attack
Kabul airport hit by two suicide bombs, dozens dead
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
BAF's Inter-base squash ends
Most Read News
China’s Afghan challenges
Int’l community haven’t kept promise: FM
Trinamool MP Nusrat becomes mother of baby boy
A child (C) looks at the aircraft as he is strolled towards
BD’s next dream to build cashless society: Joy
Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury
Japan stops use of 1.63m Moderna doses over contamination
Thailand police chief wanted over viral torture clip
Closure of educational institutions extended till Sept 11
Tenure of incomplete JCD central committee about to expire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft