7 critically burnt in gas explosion at Mirpur

Seven people of a family, including a child, were critically burnt on Thursday in a fire caused in a gas explosion due to leakage in the pipeline at a house in Mirpur Section 11 of the city.

The burnt are Rawshan Ara, 70, Rina, 50, Suman, 40, Shafiqul, 35, Renu, 35, Naznin, 25, and Nawshin, 5.Of the injured, Rawshan Ara is the mother of the house owner, Rafiqul Islam, while Rina Begum is the younger sister and Shafiqul his younger brother. Renu and Naznin were their tenants and Nawshin is the daughter of Naznin. Injured Suman is a passerby.

While talking to media, Rafiqul Islam told that the sudden loud gas explosion took place at about 1:00am on Thursday night which injured the seven people.

The injured were taken to Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute. Some of the injured including the child are in critical condition. Child Nawshin was shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

"The gas pipeline leakage was detected at the bottom of our six-storey building two days ago and it was immediately repaired on the day. The explosion happened of Thursday night," said Rafiqul Islam, owner of the house at Block-C of Mirpur Section-11.

Dr SM Aiyub Hossain, a resident surgeon of Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute, said the injured were undergoing treatment at the emergency department of the hospital.








