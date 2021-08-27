Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 August, 2021, 10:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Universities to reopen on Oct 17

Detail plan within the next 7 days

Published : Friday, 27 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164
Staff Correspondent

The Education Minister and the University Grants Commission have reached a decision in a virtual meeting to re-open the universities from October 17, said the Education Minister Dipu Moni.
She said that it has been decided to open public university from October 17. But before that all information related to vaccination has to be sent to the University Grants Commission (UGC).
It was decided that the university which attains 100 per cent vaccination will be able to start all activities including reopening of dormitories of the university.
This was confirmed on Thursday by the Chairman of the UCG, Prof Kazi Shahidullah.
He said the reopening of the university was discussed in detail today. It has been decided that public and private universities will be able to reopen from October 17 subject to vaccination. In this regard, the decision will be made by the respective universities considering the overall availability of vaccines.
Earlier on Thursday afternoon, a meeting was held with the technical committee including the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education to monitor the situation of Coronavirus.
UGC member Prof Dil Afroza Begum took part in the meeting. She said the only problem now to reopen the university is the information of the students. The vice-chancellors of the universities could not provide any information about which students have been vaccinated and when.
She further said the university would not open unless students have received at least the first dose of the vaccines or those who have a ticker certificate will be able to take part directly in the class lesson.  
However, for two long months, the universities have failed to provide students with any solution to the national identity cards.
A UGC member said, "If we had received the information from the students, we could have made an agreement with the Election Commission or the Ministry of Health."  Vaccination or NID card could be arranged through a special system. But so far no solution has come as there is no information. That is why she urged the students to come forward.
The Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education have already made preparations on how to run the educational institution in the midst of the pandemic. A five-point decision was taken for the reopening of the educational institutions.    


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid death lowest in 63 days
Dengue is not a matter of less concern than corona
Japan suspends Moderna doses over contamination
India administers 600m vaccine doses, sees surge in Covid cases
Even property acquired illegally can’t be frozen sans court order: HC  
Kamala Harris ends Asia tour with fresh jab at China
HC asks lower court to explain delay by Sept 1
7 critically burnt in gas explosion at Mirpur


Latest News
Seven US Capitol police sue Trump
Three injured in Mirpur house fire die
'We'll not forgive, we'll hunt you down': Biden
Messi's PSG draw Guardiola's Man City in Champions League
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
US braces for more IS attacks after carnage at Kabul airport
Islamic State claims responsibility for Kabul airport attack
Kabul airport hit by two suicide bombs, dozens dead
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
BAF's Inter-base squash ends
Most Read News
China’s Afghan challenges
Int’l community haven’t kept promise: FM
Trinamool MP Nusrat becomes mother of baby boy
A child (C) looks at the aircraft as he is strolled towards
BD’s next dream to build cashless society: Joy
Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury
Japan stops use of 1.63m Moderna doses over contamination
Thailand police chief wanted over viral torture clip
Closure of educational institutions extended till Sept 11
Tenure of incomplete JCD central committee about to expire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft