Universities to reopen on Oct 17

The Education Minister and the University Grants Commission have reached a decision in a virtual meeting to re-open the universities from October 17, said the Education Minister Dipu Moni.

She said that it has been decided to open public university from October 17. But before that all information related to vaccination has to be sent to the University Grants Commission (UGC).

It was decided that the university which attains 100 per cent vaccination will be able to start all activities including reopening of dormitories of the university.

This was confirmed on Thursday by the Chairman of the UCG, Prof Kazi Shahidullah.

He said the reopening of the university was discussed in detail today. It has been decided that public and private universities will be able to reopen from October 17 subject to vaccination. In this regard, the decision will be made by the respective universities considering the overall availability of vaccines.

Earlier on Thursday afternoon, a meeting was held with the technical committee including the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education to monitor the situation of Coronavirus.

UGC member Prof Dil Afroza Begum took part in the meeting. She said the only problem now to reopen the university is the information of the students. The vice-chancellors of the universities could not provide any information about which students have been vaccinated and when.

She further said the university would not open unless students have received at least the first dose of the vaccines or those who have a ticker certificate will be able to take part directly in the class lesson.

However, for two long months, the universities have failed to provide students with any solution to the national identity cards.

A UGC member said, "If we had received the information from the students, we could have made an agreement with the Election Commission or the Ministry of Health." Vaccination or NID card could be arranged through a special system. But so far no solution has come as there is no information. That is why she urged the students to come forward.

The Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education have already made preparations on how to run the educational institution in the midst of the pandemic. A five-point decision was taken for the reopening of the educational institutions.





