All major rivers in north, eastern regions rising  



A flooded area of Jorgachh Bazar in Chilmari upazila under Kurigram district. PHOTO: OBSERVER

According to Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) due to heavy rainfall and upstream (Assam, Meghalaya) water is causing flood this year. A moderate flood will remain throughout the first week of September.

According to Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) under the BWDB, among 109 observation points of various rivers the BWDB observing across the country, water levels at 72 points were increasing while two points remained steady and falling at the rest 35 points.

In this situation, the FFWC forecast that the rising trend may continue in the next 24 hours.

The water level of Brahmaputra-Jamuna rivers were in rising trend and may continue to rise in the next 48 hours while the Padma River was in steady state and it may continue to remain so for the next 24 hours. However, the water level of the Ganges River was in falling trend and forecast to continue the trend.

Forecasting for next 24 hours, the FFWC said flood situation at low lying areas of Tangail, Sirajganj, Pabna and Manikganj districts may deteriorate, while flood situation in the low lying areas of Rajbari, Faridpur and Shariatpur districts may remain steady.

It said the Brahmaputra at Chilmari point, the Jamuna at Kazipur, Sariakandi and Mathura Point and the Teesta at Dalia point may cross danger level in the next 24 hours.

Following the numerical weather models of Bangladesh Meteorological Department and India Meteorological Department, it forecast that medium to heavy rainfall may occur in the country's Northern and North-Eastern region along with places of adjoining Sub-Himalayan West Bangal, Assam and Meghalaya states of India in the next 48 hours.

As a result, water levels of Punarbhaba, Kulikh, Tangon, Upper Karatoa, Upper Atrai, Teesta, Dharala, Dudhkumar and Brahmaputra and the major rivers in Upper Meghna basin may rise rapidly at times during the next 48 hours.

In a 10-day outlook issued on Tuesday, the FFWC said water level at Brahmaputra-Jamuna at Kazipur and Sirajganj, Sariakandi of Bogura, Elashinghat of Tangail and Aricha of Manikganj may steadily rise during the next seven days worsening ongoing flood situation in the districts.

It said water level at Bahadurabad of Jamalpur may cross danger level by August 28. Water level of the Padma at Goalondo of Munshiganj may steadily rise in the next seven days. Water level of the Padma at Bhagyakul and Mawa of Munshiganj and Sureshwar of Shariatpur may reach close to danger level by August 29. But, the Ganges may remain steady during next five days.

Our Correspondents from Bogura, Pabna and Sirajganj reported that water of the Jamuna crossed danger level worsening flood situation in the two districts. Around 60,000 people were stranded in the districts due to the rise in water level inundating huge areas.

The Jamuna was flowing one centimetre above the danger level around 3pm at Mathurapara point in Sariakandi upazila, according to WDB control room of Bogura. The low lying areas of the upazila started flooding from Wednesday.

Shawkat Ali, Chairman of the Chaluabari union Parishad of the Sariakandi upazila said that water increased rapidly since Wednesday. Flood water entered houses of Noapara and Hatbari char and around 10,000 people of the area remained stranded.

Sultan Sheikh, 60, a resident of Boyali char, said flood water already entered the crop lands.

Water level of Jamuna crossed danger mark and will continue increasing in next 10 days, WDB Sub-Divisional Engineer Nasir Uddin said, adding that Jamuna was flowing 6cm above the danger level at Hard point in Sirajganj and 11cm above the danger mark at Kazipur point.

Water level is increasing rapidly in Jamuna at both the points and may continue rising till September 4 according to the flood forecasting centre, Nasir said.

The low lying areas of Sirajganj Sadar, Kazipur and Shahzadpur have been reportedly flooded due to the onrush water from upstream while few parts of Belkuchi and Chowhali upazila have also been inundated. Over 50,000 people of the shoal areas remain stranded currently.

District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer (DRRO) Abdur Rahim said district administration has already started relief work with sufficient relief materials.

Our Correspondents from Gaibandha reports, water level of Brahmaputra in the district was rising. It, however, was flowing 26cm below the danger level.

In Kurigram, more than 10,000 people remained stranded under water as most areas of Chilmari and Nageshwari inundated with upstream water. Homesteads, crops and lands of the people living near the Brahmaputra, Dudhkumar and Gangadhar rivers were eroded due to heave waves of flood water.

In Manikganj, water level of Jamuan, Dhaleshwari and Kaliganga is increasing every day and flowing 2cm above the danger mark.

Local WDB Executive Engineer Main Uddin informed that the flood situation may worsen in the district more as water level will continue to rise in next few days.













