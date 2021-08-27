Video
Letter To the Editor

Plights of climate change

Published : Friday, 27 August, 2021

Dear Sir,
Bangladesh, a low-lying delta, home of more than 64 million children, is one of the most climate change vulnerable countries not only in South Asia but globally. Recently Bangladesh has ranked second among South Asian countries and 15th globally in Unicef's index "The Climate Crisis Is a Child Rights Crisis: Introducing the Children's Climate Risk Index."

Disadvantageous geographic location and some other factors have accelerated the vulnerabilities of climate change in Bangladesh. Sea level rise, floods, tidal surges, and salinity are threatening people's lives. Children are less able than adults adapting to climate-related exposure so they are more vulnerable than adults in every consideration.

Emergency child care health services, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) facilities are to be ensured during and after disaster in the disaster-prone areas. Initiatives to prevent student dropout and school disruption after disasters are highly needed.

It is time to fight against climate change and lessen its impact on the children, the most vulnerable one. Children, adolescents will be the frontline warriors in tackling climate change, not the victims of climate crisis.    
    
SamiaJahan
Rajbari Government College



