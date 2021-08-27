One-line hybrid for growing paddy without seeds



A S M Masuduzzaman



BRRI dhan91 and its two hybrids (BRH11-9-11-4-5B/BRRI dhan91 and BR9392-6-2-2B/BRRI dhan91) re-grow season after season from ratooncrop/slip/cutting. Two hybrids have robust, tall (175 cm), erect, green and alive plant with stronger stem base at maturity. Stem of two hybrids contain 3 times more starch than BRH11-9-11-4-5B. New tillers originate from dormant buds from stem base after crop harvest. It is a success to propagate a hybrid as a clone of mother plant.



Superior vegetative ratooning of two hybrids was much better than traditional ratooning. New ratoon tillers (a clone of parent) with root system resemble as young seedlings- emerge from below soil surface. This clonal propagation could eliminate complexities' of three and two line hybrid seed production systems- could transfer fixed yield heterisis without breaking heterozygisity for next 5-6 seasons.



Traditional ratoon yield is very low- could give only one ratoon crop. But, 5-6 crops could be harvested by one time planting of one line hybrids. Two hybrids had been found as very high yielding (12.1 t/ha)- could provide more straw (13.8 t/ha). Our ratoon hybrid gives about 100% yield of main crop- compared with 50% ratoon yield of best hybrid in China. There are many advantages of this technology- no need of hybrid seed for next 5-6 seasons.



However, we successfully developed two tall (170 cm) hybrids with increased dry matter, 12.1 t/ha grain yield at harvest index (HI) of 0.50 with 12.8 tons/ha dry biomass yield for boro rice. Lodging of tall hybrids was protected- a tall plant with more biomass and lodging tolerance give higher yield with 34 cm long panicle, higher number effective of tillers/plant (22-25)and higher number (350-400) of filled grains/panicle (lower sterility %).



BRRI dhan91 having better vegetative propagation ability- could be used as a tool for developing one-line hybrids. First step of breeding is to obtain F1 seeds by crossing high yielding parents (better sink capacity, source limitation, more sterility %) with BRRI dhan91(better vegetative propagation, lower sterility% and higher source capacity) for combining desirable traits (lower sterility %) with vegetative propagationin a hybrid. In hybrid-1(BRH11-9-11-4-5B/BRRI dhan91)- grain sterility% was only 7%- much lower than sterility of BRH11-9-11-4-5B (26%); 12.8 tons/ha yield was obtained.



As a part of selection of best one line hybrid- a number of robust F1s will be developed. The F1 progenies will be screened for vegetative propagation ability using standard stem cutting and ratooning techniques. This breeding technique is a great innovation- allows the choice of wider range of parental cross combinations for selecting best one. This technique will not hamper the right of breeders- seed companies could produce and sale one line hybrid seeds after every 3-4 growing seasons.



For ratooning- main crop will be harvested first and only 10 cm lower position stubble will remain in field; cleaning of unproductive roots-shoots is important; 4-5 tillers will be kept in a hill from which new ratoon seedlings will emerge. In seedlings separation technique- 25-30 days old ratoon tillers could be separated and re-transplanted. However, ratooning is less costly, while stem cutting and seedlings separation techniques are more effective.



Success of supper ratoon hybrid depends on agronomic practices and farmer's skills. Intensive care must be taken. There should be water in field up to 40 days. 40 kg urea/ha and furadan will be applied as basal. After few days, 3-4 primary shoots resemble as young seedlings will be grownfrom below soil surface. Few unproductive tillers from upper nodes must be removed.Recommended doses of fertilizers will be applied.



Extensive cultivation of tall one line hybrids using ratoon technologies seems to be feasible in semi deep haor areas- where soils are fertile; boro- deep water rice/fallow pattern is dominant. Shallow floods - favor double cropping to grow photo-insensitive long duration tall hybrids as deep water rice and later on favor to establish ratoon boro during mid-November having residual soil moisture. In boro season- duration of hybrid-1 is 155 days and in wet season duration is 190 days.



In haor areas,conventional double cropping could give: 1.5 t/ha yield from local deep water rice + 7.5 t/ha from MV/hybrid boro= total 9.0 t/ha involving higher production cost. The ratoon crops will give almost consistent higher yield for 5-6 seasons. Research showed that ratoon double cropping give 5.0 t/ha yield from deep water rice hybrid + 10.0 t/ha from boro ratoon = total 15.0 t/hainvolving lower ratoon crop production cost.



Research showed that superior vegetative propagation technique could serve as a tool for developing one line hybrid. Strategic research could be done to select superior one line hybrids. These programs need to be prioritized by the government- that might play a vital role to food security of our country.



ASM Masuduzzaman,

Ph.D is chief scientific officer,

Bangladesh Rice Research Institute, Gazipur-1701

and could be reached at

