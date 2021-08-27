Blair upset for withdrawal from Afghanistan



Syed Badiuzzaman



While Benjamin Franklin observed that "there never was a good war or a bad peace," Thomas Jefferson said: "I abhor war and view it as the greatest scourge of mankind." And Harry Patch, the English super centenarian and the last surviving soldier of the World War I who died at the age of 111 years in 2009 famously said: "War is organized murder, and nothing else."



But for Tony Blair, the former British prime minister who sent British troops into Afghanistan in 2001 and joined the U.S.-led combat mission in Iraq on the basis of a false claim in 2003, war doesn't seem to be such a bad thing. He slammed U.S. President Joe Biden for pulling out troops from Afghanistan saying that "the abandonment of Afghanistan and its people is tragic, dangerous, and unnecessary, not in their interests and not in ours."



In a lengthy commentary posted on the website of Tony Blair Institute for Global Change on Aug. 21, he said: "The world is now uncertain of where the West stands because it is so obvious that the decision to withdraw from Afghanistan in this way was driven not by grand strategy but by politics. We didn't need to do it. We chose to do it. We did it in obedience to an imbecilic political slogan about ending 'the forever wars �'"



However, the "imbecilic political slogan" as Toni Blair called it was raised by the majority of American people for bringing an end to what they described as "America's forever war" in Afghanistan after losing thousands of their sons and daughters and trillions of dollars -- let alone the injury of at least another 20,000 U.S. soldiers -- over the last 20 years in what turned out to be the longest ever conflict of America.



In 2001 when the U.S. invaded Afghanistan, 88 percent Americans supported that invasion for fighting al-Qaeda operatives there. But today, 20 years later, an opinion poll conducted for the Chicago Council Survey found that 70 percent Americans supported the decision to withdraw U.S. combat forces from Afghanistan by September 11. It was a bipartisan support. However, more Democrats and Independents opposed the war in Afghanistan than the Republicans.



While criticizing Joe Biden's decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, Tony Blair must have overlooked the enormous human and economic costs of the long-drawn-out war. Afghans have paid the heaviest price in the war. According to data compiled by Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government and the Costs of War Project of Brown University, the war has killed at least 47,245 Afghan civilians and 66,000 to 69,000 members of Afghan security force and police personnel.



Up until April 2021, the war killed 2,448 U.S. soldiers and wounded another 20,666 American service members. Additionally, 3,846 U.S. private security contractors lost their lives in the war that killed 1,144 soldiers of NATO member states and other U.S. allies. It was estimated that at least 51,191 Taliban and other opposition fighters were killed in the war that also took the lives of 444 aid workers and 72 journalists. The war made 2.7 million Afghans to flee the country and displaced 4 million people internally.



The economic cost of the Afghan War is staggering and still counting. According to the Costs of War Project, the U.S. has already spent a massive $2.26 trillion to finance the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. The estimated interest cost for debt-financing this amount will rise to a whopping $6.5 trillion by 2050. That means generation after generation of Americans will have to bear the economic burden of the two wars in Afghanistan and Iraq which Blair has barely thought about.



President Biden made it abundantly clear in his televised address to the nation about a week ago that the U.S. soldiers went to Afghanistan back in 2001 on a counter-terrorism mission, not on a mission of counter-insurgency or nation-building. In this connection, he said that the U.S. has succeeded in neutralizing the threat of terrorism from Afghanistan and so it was now time to bring the troops back home. He also made it clear that the U.S. has capacity to conduct anti-terrorism operation anywhere in the world without boots on the ground.



Tony Blair perhaps forgot that before the 2020 U.S. presidential election, former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden both promised to pull U.S. troops out of Iraq and Afghanistan. That means it was an election promise of both candidates -- Republican and Democratic. When an American presidential candidate makes a promise before an election, they usually keep it after winning that election. And that's what Joe Biden said in his speech on pullout of U.S. troops from Afghanistan: "I made a commitment to the American people."



Implementation of various election promises has always been part of American politics. Former President Donald Trump made many promises before his 2016 election. Some were quite radical and never made before. But yet Trump went ahead to fulfill those promises immediately after he took office, such as his controversial Muslim ban and withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord. Similarly, Biden also made some election promises including pullout of U.S. troops from Afghanistan and he fulfilled his promises just as Trump did. Non-keeping of election promises may cost them their next election.



As a matter of fact, it was Trump administration that began negotiations with the Taliban in Doha, Qatar a long time ago. The two sides met several times before reaching an agreement for withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan by May 1, 2021. However, the former British prime minister never criticized Donald Trump for agreeing to pull out from Afghanistan by May 1. By withdrawing from Afghanistan, Biden just followed through an already reached deal between the Trump administration and the Taliban leaders.



But Blair is right about the significant development that took place over the last 20 years in Afghanistan especially in the fields of girls' education and women's rights. The sacrifices of Afghan people and foreign forces especially the American service members didn't go in vain. Afghanistan gradually transformed into a modern Islamic country with significant social and political reforms while spectacular progress changed the look of Kabul, the capital city of the country. The war-torn nation also made significant progress in last two decades in games and sports, especially soccer and cricket.



The greatest challenge now facing the Western nations and international bodies especially the UN is to preserve the gains that were achieved in Afghanistan over the last 20 years. Thirty-seven percent Afghan teenage girls can now read whereas they were barely able to read and write about 20 years ago. Instead of isolating the Taliban, the West should engage with them for jointly working together and building upon the progress already made in Afghanistan. And the Taliban leaders must accept the global community as development partner and friend, not adversary.



The Taliban is showing a slight shift in its hard-line policy this time with some flexibility giving a glimmer of hope to Afghans as well as the friends of Afghanistan. A Taliban spokesperson has recently said that the education of Afghan girls will continue and they will respect women's rights. However, it is too early to say in which direction the Taliban-led Afghanistan will go. Until then let us keep our fingers crossed.

The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun and Canada's Postmedia Network.

