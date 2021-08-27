

Daily essential prices going through the roof



A recent report by the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) - based on prices of products from capital's 13 retail markets -has revealed this disturbing reality.



Just in a difference of a week, prices of edible oil, flour, lentils, turmeric, sugar, spices, broiler chicken, ginger and eggs have seen a sharp rise. All varieties of rice are being sold at higher price too.



According to the report, loose soya beans are being sold at Tk 124-126 per litre , loose flour at Tk 33, lentil at Tk 110 per kg, loose palm oil at Tk 114-117 per litre, turmeric at Tk 230 per kg, sugar at Tk 75-77 per kg while local ginger is being sold at Tk 140.



However, retailers, in defending their argument of charging high price, despite a steady supply of products, said that they have to procure essential products also at high price.



Unfortunately, in the midst of a game of showing lame excuses, continuing between retailers and wholesalers, it is the common people who have become victims of price hike. Undoubtedly, hiking prices without a reason in the midst of an ongoing pandemic is a sheer attempt to make a quick buck by squeezing every penny from the pockets of ordinary citizens.



We have seen over and again syndicate of hoarders and retailers to capitalize common peoples' helplessness to turn the market unstable through price manipulation.



It needs to be put in mind that the time we are passing demands more conscientious, supportive and human treatment - when many people losing their last source of income passing days in fear and uncertainty.



Undeniably, such an unabated price hike of essentials is forcing many people grappling with the fallout of the pandemic to cut their bags to size. If the evil practice keeps on going, the rise in the cost of living, as a natural outcome would turn their situation from bad to worse.



Already a significant number of people who earned their living by small businesses like running fruit, grocery or vegetables shops on sidewalks have been forced to quit the city and sent their families to village homes.



Under the circumstances, government's authorities concerned in monitoring and controlling commodity prices should act immediately to normalise prices of daily essentials.



