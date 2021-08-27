Dhaka, Rangpur zoos to reopen for visitors today

Bangladesh National Zoo in the capital and Rangpur Zoo will open for visitors from today.

According to the press release from the Ministry of Fisheries and Animal Resources, the two zoos in Dhaka and Rangpur will be kept open for visitors from 9:00am to 6:00pm in compliance with health rules.

"Visitors to the zoo have to follow a number of guidelines. Visitors will not be allowed to gather on the zoo premises. They have to use one way to move inside," the press release said.

