Taliban appoint senior veterans to key ministerial posts

KABUL, Aug 26: Afghanistan's Taliban have appointed senior veterans to the posts of finance minister and defence minister, two members of the group said, as it switches focus from a stunning military conquest to how to run a country in crisis.

The movement's unexpectedly swift victory has left it struggling to govern, and alongside established Taliban names at the top, it has turned to several lower-level administrators to keep Kabul running.

The Taliban have not formally announced the appointments, which a commander said were provisional, but Afghanistan's Pajhwok news agency said on Tuesday that Gul Agha had been named as finance minister and Sadr Ibrahim acting interior minister. Former Guantanamo detainee Mullah Abdul Qayyum Zakir was named acting defence minister.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the co-founder and deputy leader of the Taliban, is likely to be the next president of Afghanistan. Last week, the Taliban appointed Haji Mohammad Idris as acting head of the central bank. From the northern province of Jawzjan, Idris had long experience working on financial issues with the previous leader, Mullah Akhtar Mansour, who was killed in a drone strike in 2016.

A Taliban official in Kabul confirmed the key ministerial appointments made this week, after the Islamist terrorist group wrested control of all government offices, the presidential palace and parliament.

The official, who has been attached to the group as a senior political strategist, added that provincial governors would be selected from among some of the most experienced commanders from the 20-year war just ended. -REUTERS

