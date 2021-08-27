Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 August, 2021, 10:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Taliban appoint senior veterans to key ministerial posts

Published : Friday, 27 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115

KABUL, Aug 26: Afghanistan's Taliban have appointed senior veterans to the posts of finance minister and defence minister, two members of the group said, as it switches focus from a stunning military conquest to how to run a country in crisis.
The movement's unexpectedly swift victory has left it struggling to govern, and alongside established Taliban names at the top, it has turned to several lower-level administrators to keep Kabul running.
The Taliban have not formally announced the appointments, which a commander said were provisional, but Afghanistan's Pajhwok news agency said on Tuesday that Gul Agha had been named as finance minister and Sadr Ibrahim acting interior minister. Former Guantanamo detainee Mullah Abdul Qayyum Zakir was named acting defence minister.
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the co-founder and deputy leader of the Taliban, is likely to be the next president of Afghanistan. Last week, the Taliban appointed Haji Mohammad Idris as acting head of the central bank. From the northern province of Jawzjan, Idris had long experience working on financial issues with the previous leader, Mullah Akhtar Mansour, who was killed in a drone strike in 2016.
A Taliban official in Kabul confirmed the key ministerial appointments made this week, after the Islamist terrorist group wrested control of all government offices, the presidential palace and parliament.
The official, who has been attached to the group as a senior political strategist, added that provincial governors would be selected from among some of the most experienced commanders from the 20-year war just ended.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Forty life support ambulances from India, provided to Bangladesh
Army Chief Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed with Turkish Chief
Dhaka, Rangpur zoos to reopen for visitors today
Taliban appoint senior veterans to key ministerial posts
Hearing on charge framing in two cases against Khaleda Sept 5
JnU students form human chain demanding exam date
‘Flawed waste management to blame for waterlogging in city’
Frustrated, BNP leaders talking nonsense


Latest News
Seven US Capitol police sue Trump
Three injured in Mirpur house fire die
'We'll not forgive, we'll hunt you down': Biden
Messi's PSG draw Guardiola's Man City in Champions League
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
US braces for more IS attacks after carnage at Kabul airport
Islamic State claims responsibility for Kabul airport attack
Kabul airport hit by two suicide bombs, dozens dead
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
BAF's Inter-base squash ends
Most Read News
China’s Afghan challenges
Int’l community haven’t kept promise: FM
Trinamool MP Nusrat becomes mother of baby boy
A child (C) looks at the aircraft as he is strolled towards
BD’s next dream to build cashless society: Joy
Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury
Japan stops use of 1.63m Moderna doses over contamination
Thailand police chief wanted over viral torture clip
Closure of educational institutions extended till Sept 11
Tenure of incomplete JCD central committee about to expire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft