Hearing on charge framing in two cases against Khaleda Sept 5

A Dhaka court on Thursday fixed September 5 for hearing on charge framing against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia in two cases filed for celebrating a fake birthday on the National Mourning Day and stigmatizing the War of Liberation by rehabilitating the war criminals.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Muhammad Asaduzzaman Noor passed the order on Wednesday, after a long Covid-19 break. Journalist Gazi Jahirul Islam filed the case against the BNP chief on August 30 in 2016.

According to the complainant, Khaleda, from 1996, is celebrating her fake birthday on August 15, the day when Bangabandhu was martyred along with most of his family members.

AB Siddiqui, president of Jananetri Parishad, filed the other case on November 3in 2016, against Khaleda Zia and her late husband Ziaur Rahman for stigmatizing the War of Liberation by rehabilitating anti- Liberation War elements. Khaleda Zia is now on bail in both cases.

