JnU students form human chain demanding exam date

Students of the Jagannath University formed a human chain on Thursday demanding the announcement of examination date as soon as possible.

Their demands include immediate reopening of campus, announcement of examination dates, setting up of Covid-19 vaccine booths for teachers and students on the university campus, reduction of tuition fees and allotment a hall in female students.

Tanvir Ahmed, a student of Film and Television Department, Abdur Rahman, , and Mrittika Sarkar, a student of History Department spoke on the occasion.

Alim Dewan, a student of Finance Department said the students have been frustrated as the university has been closed for more than a year and a half. In such a long time, the university administration should come up with a logical roadmap on how to open a university. Now that the back is against the wall, there is no alternative to reopening the university and taking exams as soon as possible. The administration should take the responsibility of ensuring hygiene and protection of teachers and students. If the administration wants, it can launch Covid-19 vaccine booth on campus for teachers, students, officials and employees.

Fatema Meghla, a student of psychology department said, the university administration had been hiding the allocation of women student's hall for a long time. Change of provost twice, inability to fix the allocation and policy of the hall even after so many days since inauguration has passed, brought to the fore the administrative failure. We want the allocation of hall as soon as possible, so that the female students can get up as soon as the university opens.



