‘Flawed waste management to blame for waterlogging in city’

Filling up of drains and canals in and around the city in absence of the government's solid waste management policy is responsible for waterlogging, experts said.

The speakers said this at a press conference organized by ActionAid at the National Press Club on Thursday.

The speakers said, Dhaka North and South city corporations have no initiative for the management of slum waste, e-waste and medical waste in the city. They are just dealing with household waste.

Working with only a portion of waste of the city will not bring that much benefit.

With the increase in population, the amount of man-made waste in urban areas is increasing and so is the importance of waste management and enactment of laws in this regard, said the speakers.

Drainage flow is stopped due to throwing of dirt and polythene, which is causing pollution as well as waterlogging in the city but there is no effective law to stop such kinds of crimes, they added.

Hosne Ara Rafeza Begum, President of Bastibasir Odhiker Surakkha Committe, said, "There are no rules for solid waste management in our country. The Department of Environment, local governments, city corporations and especially the community need to take the initiative to formulate solid waste management rules.

Abu Naser Khan, Chairman of the Save the Environment Movement, said, "It is not possible to build a liveable city by leaving behind the slum dwellers or the poor people of the city."

"We need to work to create public awareness on the rules and policies of waste management by organizing the youth members of the slums and enhancing their skills.

"In particular, the local waste management authorities, in coordination with elected representatives, need to work to prevent environmental pollution through regular waste removal and proper management," said Abu Naser Khan.

Former Additional Director General of the Department of Environmental Engineer Abdus Sobhan said, "There is no supervision in the e-waste management of the hospital. An organization called Prism collects 12 tonnes of waste from about 1,200 hospitals every day. The rest of the waste is being dumped in an unplanned way. As a result, public health is being seriously threatened."

The experts suggests, establishing a slum-based waste management committee comprising local NGOs and CBOs should be formed under the leadership of local people's representatives to ensure the health of slum dwellers and safe environment in the city.

Besides, it is necessary to increase the awareness of all people including the slum dwellers and the poor people and ensure the disposal of garbage at the designated time and place.

Experts also stressed formulation of solid waste removal policy by integrating waste management with health sector.

Fines should be imposed on those who violate the rules, they said, adding that it is necessary to take initiative for proper waste management by involving educational institutions and social institutions.

Funded by USAID and FCDO and in collaboration with Counterpart International, the Dustha Shasthya Kendra, Coalition for Urban Poor, Bangladesh Resource Center for Indigenous Knowledge and Insights are implementing the joint alliance programme.



