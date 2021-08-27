Frustrated, BNP leaders talking nonsense

Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud on Thursday said the BNP leaders are in utter frustration and talking nonsense.

He came up with the remark while addressing as the chief guest at a discussion, organised by Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote, at Jatiya Press Club here marking the National Mourning Day.

Responding to a statement of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir that the ruling Awami League does not believe in the spirit of the Liberation War, Hasan said the name of the party, which led the country's Liberation War, the struggle for independence and the way to the independence, is Awami League.





