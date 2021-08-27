BNP leaders now spokesmen of communal forces: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday said BNP leaders had now become the spokesmen of the communal evil forces defeated in the Liberation War.

Regarding BNP leaders' comments that AL doesn't believe in Liberation War spirit, he said by making such comments, BNP is again clearly exposing their anti-liberation characteristics to the people.

He said this while addressing a discussion marking the National Mourning Day at Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) head office by joining virtually from his official residence of Jatiya Sangsad.

The AL General Secretary said BNP was doing politics with defeated forces of Liberation War.

"You (BNP) brought scopes for defeated forces of Liberation War to do politics on this soil. You gave scopes to anti-liberation forces to use the country's national flag on their vehicles," he added. Quader also said BNP had damaged the Liberation War spirit. The people will never accept their evil attempts.

"BNP's target is to loot in the name of democracy. BNP's evil face behind the mask has now been exposed to people. The people don't want to see such disguised force in state power," he added. Mentioning that BRTC is a state-owned institution, the Road Transport and Bridges minister urged all concerned to take measures to bring back BRTC to a profitable institution.

Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary Md Nazrul Islam and BRTC Chairman Md Tajul Islam joined the virtual discussion, among others.





