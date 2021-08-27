Technical body yet to submit report

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 26: The report of the six-member technical committee constituted to resolve the dispute between Chattogram WASA and the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) over the occupation of 163 acres of land at Halishahar is yet to be submitted.

The committee was formed at a joint meeting of six organisations of Chattogram in April to resolve the dispute.

The committee was asked to submit its report within one month.

The members of the committee are Kazi Bin Shams, the Chief Engineer of CDA, who will work as the coordinator; Addditional Chief Engineer of Chattogram City Corporation; Chief Engineer of CPA; Chief Engineer of Bangladesh Railway (East); DC Traffic of CMP; Project director of CDA Outer Ring Road Project and the Project Director of CWASA Sewerage project.

The government had acquired those lands in 1963 for sewage plant of Chattogram WASA in Halishahar. Since then, there has no step of construction of a sewerage plant by Chattogram WASA.

Presently, Chattogram WASA has taken up the plant for which eleven international tenders have been submitted.

Those are now under evaluation process. Chattogram Wasa sources said, within the next few months, the contractors for construction of Sewage plant will be appointed.

In the meantime, the CDA has constructed a road just in the middle of the WASA acquired land at Halishahar.

The CDA management is trying to expand the road more than the existing size. But CWASA is asking the CDA to build the road within the boundary limit of the land instead of the middle of the land. This dispute is delaying the process of sewage plant of CWASA. The sewerage project is now going to be implemented after a long 61 years of its inception. According to CWASA sources, the appointment of the contractor will be done by the current year.

With the signing of the agreement, the construction works of the plant will begin, CWASA sources said.

After completion of the project in 2023, there will be no need of septic tanks in any building in the city as all household septic dirt will directly go to sewerage treatment plant rather than Karnaphuli River. The sewage treatment plant will be set up on 165 acres of land in city's Halishahar area.

Since its inception in 1963, the CWASA has not taken measures to solve sewage problem. The project will be implemented in phases dividing the city into six zones. A total of six plants will be installed in the zones.



