

Death anniv

Marking the day, doa and milad mahfil will be held after jumma prayer at Amjad Mojumder Bari Jame Mosjid, Addadar Bari Jame Mosjid, Al-Haj Shamsul Haque Mojumder Jame Mosjid and Ferdous Nagar Jame Mosjid at Amjadhat union under Fulgazi Upazila in Feni District.

