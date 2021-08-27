RUET to transplant 1,000 tree saplings

RAJSHAHI, Aug 26: Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) has set a target to transplant 1,000 saplings of fruit, forest and herbal trees and plants in its campus during the current season.

"We will transplant the tree saplings aimed at protecting the ecological balance besides mitigating the adverse impact of climate change," Prof Rafiqul Islam Sheikh, Vice-chancellor of RUET, said while inaugurating the tree plantation campaign at the campus on Thursday.

He opined that massive tree plantation can help reduce carbon emission at a substantial level and it's very important to protect ecological balance in the dried region.





