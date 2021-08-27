Ganderia AL leader Enu charge sheeted

The Anti-Corruption Commission on Wednesday submitted charge sheet against Enamul Haque Enu, expelled vice-president of Gandaria Thana unit of Awami League, in a case filed over amassing wealth worth Tk 47.36 crore through illegal casino business.

ACC Assistant Director Mamunur Rashid Chowdhury, also the Investigation Officer of the case, submitted the charge sheet to the Senior Special Judge's court of Dhaka.

Judge KM Imrul Kayes will decide on August 29 whether to accept the charge sheet or not.

The ACC filed a graft case against Enamul with its Integrated District Office, Dhaka-1 on October 23 last year on charges of amassing wealth worth Tk 36 crore beyond known sources of income.

Enamul is accused of amassing illegal wealth worth Tk 21.89 crore according to the case statements.

The IO also named Abul Kalam Azad and Harunur Rashid in the charge sheet as his associates.







