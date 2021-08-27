Councillor Sayeed’s cohort denied bail

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday denied anticipatory bail to Jamal Uddin, a close associate of former councillor AKM Mominul Haque Sayeed, who used to conduct gambling and casino board at Arambagh Krira Sangha in Motijheel, in a case filed over money laundering.

The court asked him to surrender before the lower court concerned in two weeks.

Mominul Haque Sayeed was the Chief of Arambagh Krira Sangha and Councillor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Ward No 9, fled the country during the anti-casino drive by the law enforcing agencies.

Also, a joint secretary general of Dhaka South Jubo League, Sayeed was removed from the councillor post on October 17 in 2019.

A virtual HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice SM Mozibur Rahman passed the order after hearing on a petition filed by Jamal Uddin seeking bail in the case.

Lawyer Zahirul Amin appeared for the accused while Adv Md Khurshid Alam Khan stood for Anti-Corruption Commission and Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the State.

On May 30 this year, Sohanur Rahman, sub-inspector of organized crime unit of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) filed a case with the Motijheel Police Station against four people including AKM Mominul Haque Sayeed on charges of amassing Tk 25 crores in illegal income through extortion, casino and gambling.

The case also stated that the accused laundered Tk 50 lakh which is equivalent to 51,000 Singapore dollars and 68,000 Malaysian ringgits.






