Protest ‘classes’ start at JU

Symbolic protest classes demanding the opening of the university will be held from Thursday at Jahangirnagar University (JU).

The classes will be held in open space at the campus where any varsity student can take part following the hygiene rules.

The organizing teachers of this protest act said that the classes will continue till the campus opens.

Professor Raihan Raine of the Department of Philosophy will take the first class at the pedestal of the university's central Shaheed Minar 12 pm on Thursday.

He said they will carry out this programme to demand reopening the university. Other teachers will take classes here continuously. This programme will continue until campus opens. Symbolically any student can participate in this class. However, everyone must maintain health guidelines.

If business establishments, recreation centers, other administrative and economic activities can reopen so can universities, following health guidelines. Residential teachers in the university, parents and students- all are aware of Coronavirus now, he added

He also said, "We want to prove by taking classes that it is possible to open a university by following the rules of hygiene."

It was learned that many teachers including Prof. Anu Muhammad, Prof. Sayed Ferdous, Prof ASM Anwarullah Bhuiyan, Prof. Jamal Uddin, Prof Manosh Chowdhury, Professor Shamima Sultana are willing to take classes.

Prof. Anu Muhammad said that the students are in a more insecure condition outside the campus area than they would be at the university dorms. We have demanded the government to open the university from the beginning of September and make necessary arrangements for the students at the dorms.

In addition to opening the university step by step, the capacity of the medical center should be increased, and necessary Covid-related services should be provided including various tests.

It was learned that the symbolic protest class event was announced by 'University Teacher Network' across the country through a press conference yesterday. Teachers with this programme expect it will create public opinion about the opening of the university.

The teachers' network also suggested some measures to be taken while reopening the universities, including solving the crisis of dorm accommodation and hygiene; Covid test and vaccination at the campus; improved medical center including isolation facility; high speed internet at low cost and arrangements to bring back the students who dropped out due to the pandemic. -UNB







