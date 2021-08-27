Video
KUET takes final exam online

Published : Friday, 27 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 166
Observer Desk

Vice-Chancellor of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) Professor Dr Quazi Sazzad Hossain visits exam controller office on Thursday. photo: observer

The authority of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) on Thursday started taking 4th year second term examinations of the university online during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The examinations of Civil Engineering, Architecture, Computer Science and Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, Materials Science and Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Energy Science and Engineering departments, were held on Thursday.
Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Quazi Sazzad Hossain visited the exam controller office while Dean of Electrical and Electronic Engineering Faculty Prof Dr MK Azharul Islam, Dean of Mechanical Engineering Faculty Prof Dr Md Golam Quader, Director (Planning and Development) Prof Kazi ABM Mahiuddin were present, among others, said a press release.


