8 cockatiels seized in Benapole

BENAPOLE, Aug 26: Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) has seized as many as eight cockatiels worth Tk 15 lakh in the Rudrapur area of Sharsha upazila.

Cockatiels or common parrots are members of the cockatoo family. They are prized as household pets throughout the world and are relatively easy to breed.

Acting on a tip-off, a BGB team conducted a drive in the bordering area Wednesday and seized the birds, said commanding officer of BGB-21, Lieutenant Colonel Manjur Elahi.

The birds were meant to be smuggled to India. However, no one has been arrested, said Elahi. -UNB

