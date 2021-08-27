Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 August, 2021, 10:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

CHT areas to have 40,000 solar home system, 2,500 solar community system

Published : Friday, 27 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153

The government has approved a proposal in principle to procure some 40,000 solar home system having capacity of 100 watt peak and some 2,500 solar community system having capacity of 320 watt peak from an experienced firm under Direct Procurement Method (DPM) for the three districts of Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT).
The approval came from the 24th meeting of Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) this year held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.
Briefing reporters after the meeting, the Finance Minister said that this proposal has been given approval as part of the pledge given earlier by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to provide electricity coverage to all.
"If these solar home systems are set up there, then it will be possible to ensure power coverage even in the remote areas of CHT and it's our belief," he added.
Kamal said the CCEA meeting also decided to cancel the implementation of Matarbari-Banshkhali-Madunaghat 400kv Transmission Line project under Public Private Partnership (PPP) method. "The project will not be implemented under PPP method as there is no such need for this right at the moment."
The project was supposed to ensure power evacuation for the SS Power Ltd I Power Plant at Banshkhali in Chattogram.
Joining the briefing virtually, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Md Shamsul Arefin said that the project could not be implemented within the stipulated timeframe under PPP method. "But, it will be possible to provide electricity there through another transmission line."    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Death anniv
RUET to transplant 1,000 tree saplings
Ganderia AL leader Enu charge sheeted
Councillor Sayeed’s cohort denied bail
Protest ‘classes’ start at JU
KUET takes final exam online
8 cockatiels seized in Benapole
CHT areas to have 40,000 solar home system, 2,500 solar community system


Latest News
Seven US Capitol police sue Trump
Three injured in Mirpur house fire die
'We'll not forgive, we'll hunt you down': Biden
Messi's PSG draw Guardiola's Man City in Champions League
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
US braces for more IS attacks after carnage at Kabul airport
Islamic State claims responsibility for Kabul airport attack
Kabul airport hit by two suicide bombs, dozens dead
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
BAF's Inter-base squash ends
Most Read News
China’s Afghan challenges
Int’l community haven’t kept promise: FM
Trinamool MP Nusrat becomes mother of baby boy
A child (C) looks at the aircraft as he is strolled towards
BD’s next dream to build cashless society: Joy
Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury
Japan stops use of 1.63m Moderna doses over contamination
Thailand police chief wanted over viral torture clip
Closure of educational institutions extended till Sept 11
Tenure of incomplete JCD central committee about to expire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft