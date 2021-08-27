CHT areas to have 40,000 solar home system, 2,500 solar community system

The government has approved a proposal in principle to procure some 40,000 solar home system having capacity of 100 watt peak and some 2,500 solar community system having capacity of 320 watt peak from an experienced firm under Direct Procurement Method (DPM) for the three districts of Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT).

The approval came from the 24th meeting of Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) this year held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, the Finance Minister said that this proposal has been given approval as part of the pledge given earlier by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to provide electricity coverage to all.

"If these solar home systems are set up there, then it will be possible to ensure power coverage even in the remote areas of CHT and it's our belief," he added.

Kamal said the CCEA meeting also decided to cancel the implementation of Matarbari-Banshkhali-Madunaghat 400kv Transmission Line project under Public Private Partnership (PPP) method. "The project will not be implemented under PPP method as there is no such need for this right at the moment."

The project was supposed to ensure power evacuation for the SS Power Ltd I Power Plant at Banshkhali in Chattogram.

Joining the briefing virtually, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Md Shamsul Arefin said that the project could not be implemented within the stipulated timeframe under PPP method. "But, it will be possible to provide electricity there through another transmission line." -BSS





