Five murdered in 5 dists

Five people including an expatriate and a minor child have been murdered in separate incidents in five districts- Meherpur, Mymensingh, Kushtia, Netrakona and Cox's Bazar, in five days.

MEHERPUR: An agent of City Bank was shot to death in Gangni Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

Deceased Khademul Islam, 35, was the son of Minarul Islam of Jatarpur Village in Mujibnagar Upazila of the district. He was the manager of Komarpur Outlet of City Bank's Agent Banking.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Gangni Police Station (PS) Sajedul Islam said a snatcher shot Khademul in Garadob area of the upazila at around 11am while he was carrying a bag full of money, which left him critically injured.

Locals rushed him to Gangni Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Kushtia Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, Khademul succumbed to his injuries on the way to Kushtia Medical College Hospital, the OC added.

GAFARGAON, MYMENISNGH: An expatriate has been killed by his family members in Gafargaon Upazila of the district.

Deceased Sharful Dhali, 28, was the son of Ishaq Dhali, a resident of Chakua Village under Niguari Union in the upazila. He came to the country from Lebanon six months back.

Nurul Islam, neighbour of the deceased, said Sharful had been working in Lebanon for the last eight years and used to send his salaries to his father.

An altercation took place with his father when he asked for the money.

At one stage of the feud, his father Ishaq Ali, mother Hosne Ara and younger brother Ashraful Dhali beat Sharful with iron rod and a machete, leaving him critically injured.

Hearing cry for help, neighbours rushed there to help the victim. But his father, mother and brother chased them with sharp weapons.

Niguari Union Parishad Chairman Shahabuddin said severely injured Sharful with help of the administration was rushed to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty physician referred him to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH).

Later, he succumbed to his injuries at MMCH at around 6am on Thursday.

However, police arrested Hosne Ara and are trying to arrest Ishaq and Ashraful.

Pagla PS OC Md Rasheduzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that a case has been filed in this connection.

KUSHTIA: A four-month-old minor child was killed by his mentally-disabled mother in Bheramara Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

Deceased Yakub was the son of Mohan Ali of Chakmadia Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said the deceased's mother Akhi is a mentally-disabled woman. She had been trying to kill her son for the last one and a half month.

Later, Akhi killed Yakub after throwing him in a ditch nearby the house in the afternoon. Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers arrested the child's mother Akhi.

Daulatpur PS OC (Investigation) Shafiq confirmed the incident.

NETRAKONA: A farmer was murdered over land dispute in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Deceased Md Shahid Mia, 51, son of late Sabir Uddin, was a resident of Mohadevpur area in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Shahid Mia had been at loggerheads with his elder brother Md Muqbul Mia over the ownership of a piece of land for long.

As a sequel to it, they were locked into an altercation at around 3pm on Sunday.

At one stage, Muqbul's people attacked on Shahid Mia and hacked him indiscriminately, leaving him dead on the spot.

Four people including the deceased's wife and son were also injured as they tried to save Shahid Mia at that time.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Netrakona Sadar PS OC Khandaker Shaker Ahmed Khan confirmed the incident, adding that police arrested six people in this connection.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: A young man was alleged killed by his rivals over previous enmity in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Deceased Ridwan Hossain, 24, son of Hossain Ahmed, was a resident of Pashchim Sonaichhari area under Jalia Palang Union in the upazila.

The deceased's father alleged that Yusuf alias Putia, son of late Syed Kashem, and Yunus alias Badaiya hacked Ridwan to death over previous enmity.

They, later, hanged the body with electric wire at a betel nut orchard in the area, and spread the news that Ridwan was electrocuted.

However, police recovered the body on Sunday and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Ukhiya PS OC Ahmed Sanzur Morshed confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind his death would be known after getting autopsy report.





