Friday, 27 August, 2021, 10:37 AM
Elderly man held for raping child in Narail

Published : Friday, 27 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Our Correspondent

NARAIL, Aug 26: Police have arrested an elderly man on Tuesday in a case filed on charge of violating an eight-year-old child in Kalia Upazila of the district.
Arrested Rauf Mollah, 65, is a resident of the upazila and neighbour of the victim.
Police sources said the minor girl was going for a bath in a pond near her house on August 14. Then Rouf took the girl to his room alluring to give her a piece of cake. There he rapped the child and threatened to kill her if she discloses the matter to anyone. The victim's family sources said the girl was so injured and traumatised that unable her to speak.
Her relatives rushed her to Kalia Upazila Health Complex. The hospital on-duty doctors referred the girl to Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) following deterioration of her health condition. The minor girl was under treatment at the KMCH from 14 August to August 17.
The victim told everything to her family after she made recovery from the wounds. The family filed a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with Kalia Police Station (PS) on Tuesday. Spreading the news in the area, the victim's family was being threatened by the accused and his family as they are quite influential in the area.


