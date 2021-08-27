10 killed, 24 injured in road mishaps

A total 10 people including two women and a minor child have been killed and at least 24 others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Sirajganj, Cumilla, Rajbari, Pirojpur and Barishal, in two days.

SIRAJGANJ: Five people were killed and seven others injured in separate road accidents in the district in two days.

A man was killed and at least five others were injured in a road accident in Salanga Police Station (PS) area of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mangwaiching Marma, a resident of Sitapahar Village in Kaptai Upazila of Rangamati.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hatikumrul Highway PS Shahjahan Ali said a Dhaka-bound covered van and a Natore-bound passenger-laden bus were collided head-on in front of RAB-12 Headquarter on the Hatikumrul-Bonpara Highway at around 7am, which left the covered van driver dead on the spot and at least five passengers of the bus injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The injured were admitted to a local hospital.

However, police seized the vehicle and brought those to the PS, the OC added.

On the other hand, four people were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in the district on Wednesday morning.

Three of the deceased were identified as Haidar Ali, 50, and van-puller Khodabox, 30, son of Mothaher Ali, of Panchlia Village under Salanga PS; and Shahadat Hossen, 55, of Paikosha Village in Kamarkhanda Upazila.

Hatikumrul Highway PS OC Shahjahan Ali said a covered van hit a van while it latter was crossing the highway in Panchlia Bazaar area under Salanga PS at around 6:30am, leaving the van-puller and its two passengers dead on the spot.

On the other hand, a man was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Tarash Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police and local sources said two trucks were collided head-on in Khalkula Bazar area on the Hatikumrul-Banpara Highway in the morning, which left one person dead on the spot and two others injured.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

CUMILLA: Two women have been killed and four others injured as a truck smashed a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Sadar Dakshin Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Taslima Akter, 25, wife of Billal Hossain of Kamalpur Village in Sadar Dakshin Upazila, and Mamta Begum, 22, wife of Shahinul Islam of Sahapur Village in Chauddagram Upazila of the district.

Police sources said a Chattogram-bound truck collided with an auto-rickshaw in Goalmathan area at around 10:30am, leaving two passengers of the auto- rickshaw dead on the spot and four others injured.

The injured were taken to Cumilla Medical College and Hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to the hospital morgue for autopsies.

Sadar Dakshin PS OC Debashish Chowdhury confirmed the incident.

RAJBARI: Two men were crushed to death by a speeding bus when they fell off their bike after ramming a pillar of an under-construction flyover at the busy Pangsha College junction on the Rajbari-Kushtia Regional Highway in the district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Muktar Hossain, 38, son of late Abul Hossain of the Housing Area of Kushtia Sadar Upazila, and Rakib Uddin, 40, son of late Khaleq Sheikh of South State of the upazila.

The accident occurred in the small hours of Thursday when Rakib and Muktar were on their way to Dhaka from Kushtia.

Eyewitnesses said that the bike crashed into the under-construction flyover at a high speed. Both the riders lost balance and fell from the two-wheeler. Unfortunately, they came under the wheels of the bus and died on the spot.

Sub-inspector of Pangsha Highway PS Atiqul confirmed the incident, adding that the bodies were handed over to their family members.

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: A minor boy was killed in a road accident in Kawkhali Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Meherab, 4, son of Md Shahjalal, a resident of Dumjuri Village under Chirapara Par Saturia Union in the upazila.

Local sources said a battery-run auto-rickshaw hit Mehrab in Chirapara Tempo Stand area in the morning while he was crossing the road, which left him seriously injured.

Injured Mehrab was rushed to Kawkhali Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, he was declared dead at SBMCH at around 1pm.

BARISHAL: At least 13 people were injured in a road accident in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

Police and local sources said two passenger-laden buses of BRTC and BMF Paribahan and a private car collided with each other in Gainerpar area under Barthi Union on the Dhaka-Barishal Highway in the upazila at around 1pm, which left at least 13 people injured.

Being informed, police and fire service personnel rushed in and took the injured to Gournadi Upazila Health Complex and Barishal SBMCH.







