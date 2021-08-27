Land grabbers fire gun shots at Pekua, 2 hurt

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR, Aug 26: Two siblings received injuries when armed terrorists beat them up centring land grabbing in Pekua Upazila of the district on Sunday morning. The land grabbers also fire gun shots.

Injured Wahidul Islam, 18, is a student of Pekua Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Coastal College, and Touhidul Islam, 20, of Chattogram's Bakalia College. They are sons of Nurul Haque in Matbarpara area. Nurul Haque's brother Abu Syed said they had a long-standing dispute with one Russel of Diapara Village over the ownership of a piece of land.

A group of armed terrorists led by Russel attacked on Abu Syed and his family members while returning home from the paddy field at around 6:30am.