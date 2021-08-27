Food items distributed among poor people in two districts

Food items were distributed among 675 poor jobless people in two districts- Dinajpur and Gaibandha, in two days.

DINAJPUR: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's gift has been distributed among 475 poor people in Nawabganj Upazila of the district to mitigate their economic hardship caused by coronavirus situation.

The upazila administration distributed the food aid including rice, lentil, edible oil, salt, onion and potato.

Lawmaker from Dinajpur-6 constituency Shibli Sadique inaugurated the distribution programme on Nawabganj Government Pilot High School premises on Tuesday.

Nawabganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Animesh Som, Upazila Parishad Chairman Md Ataur Rahman and Upazila Project Implementation Officer Refaul Ajam, among others, were also present during the distribution.

GAIBANDHA: The present government introduced technological system by which any citizen of the country can contact to helpline service 333 over mobile phones to get desired public services.

Using the online technology, a total of 200 people who became jobless due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic contacted to call centre 333 over mobile phones and requested the government officials to provide them with food items in the district. In response, the upazila and district administrations on behalf of the government adopted necessary measures to provide the callers with food items to mitigate their sufferings.

Accordingly, the food materials were distributed to the callers as the gift of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to reduce their sufferings. Sadar Upazila administration organised the distribution programme on Islamia High School premises in the town on Monday.

Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad Mahabub Ara Begum Gini, MP, was present as chief guest while Gaibandha Deputy Commissioner Abdul Matin presided over the programme.

Sadar UNO Md Abdur Rafiul Alam delivered a welcome speech at that time.

Mahabub Ara Begum Gini, MP, said the country had turn into a digitised one under the dynamic leadership of PM Sheikh Hasina. Now the people of the country are enjoying and getting various public services through using online technology.

Each of the beneficiaries, received food items including rice, pulse, oil, suzi, noodles, sugar, puffed rice and chilli.

After getting the food materials, the beneficiaries expressed their gratefulness to the Prime Minister and the upazila administration for providing them with food responding their request through call centre 333.







