Kaptai Upazila AC Land Mainul Hossain Chowdhury, as chief guest, distributed food items among 60 members of Ansar and VDP in front of the Upazila Food Storage in Rangamati on Thursday. Ansar and VDP Kaptai Upazila In-Charge Sukhu Barua, Trainer Md Emran Hossain and Kaptai Press Club President Md Kabir Hossain were also present during the distribution. photo: observer