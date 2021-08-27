Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 August, 2021, 10:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Gaibandha man ‘killed by wife’ found at Gazipur factory

Published : Friday, 27 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Aug 26: Members of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) have found a man, who was allegedly kidnapped and killed, after 20 months.
Police Superintendent of PBI Gaibandha ARM Alif  disclosed it in a press conference of the PBI at Gaibandha office on Saturday afternoon.
Wasim Jahan Towhid of Neezpara Village under Ramjibon Union of Sundarganj Upazila made a love affair with Jannati Begum, daughter of Jahidul Islam, of nearby Subarna Village under the same union of the upazila. At one stage, Jannati Begum became pregnant.  When the matter came to the light, the locals, particularly the men of Jannati, created pressure on Wasim Jahan to get marry Jannati Begum. After that  the locals set aside the issue through solemnising their marriage. After marriage, Wasim demanded an amount of dowry from his father-in-law.
When his father-in-law denied to pay the dowry to his son-in-law, Wasim Jahan sent his wife to her father's house forcefully. Following the matter, Jannati Begum filed a case with the Sundarganj court on December 8 in 2019. Since then, Wasim Jahan went into hiding.
Then, Manzumul Huda, older brother of Wasim filed a case against Jannati and seven other members with Sundarganj court. In the case, Huda said, his brother Wasim was kidnapped and killed by the men of Jannati.
Taking the matter into cognizance, the court on January 30 in 202o ordered the PBI of Gaibandha to investigate the matter seriously and to find out the clue of the case.
After long investigation, a team of PBI led by inspector Abdur Razzak were able to find Wasim from a factory where he works  on August 19, 2021. The factory is located in Mogarkhal area of Gazipur District.
A number of police officials of the PBI were present during the press briefing.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Land grabbers fire gun shots at Pekua, 2 hurt
Food items distributed among poor people in two districts
Kaptai Upazila AC Land Mainul Hossain Chowdhury
Gaibandha man ‘killed by wife’ found at Gazipur factory
Covid-19: 29 more people die, 287 more infected in nine districts
Two minors drown in two districts
Feni woman put on remand for killing husband
Five murdered in 5 dists


Latest News
Seven US Capitol police sue Trump
Three injured in Mirpur house fire die
'We'll not forgive, we'll hunt you down': Biden
Messi's PSG draw Guardiola's Man City in Champions League
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
US braces for more IS attacks after carnage at Kabul airport
Islamic State claims responsibility for Kabul airport attack
Kabul airport hit by two suicide bombs, dozens dead
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
BAF's Inter-base squash ends
Most Read News
China’s Afghan challenges
Int’l community haven’t kept promise: FM
Trinamool MP Nusrat becomes mother of baby boy
A child (C) looks at the aircraft as he is strolled towards
BD’s next dream to build cashless society: Joy
Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury
Japan stops use of 1.63m Moderna doses over contamination
Thailand police chief wanted over viral torture clip
Closure of educational institutions extended till Sept 11
Tenure of incomplete JCD central committee about to expire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft