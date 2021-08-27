Gaibandha man ‘killed by wife’ found at Gazipur factory

GAIBANDHA, Aug 26: Members of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) have found a man, who was allegedly kidnapped and killed, after 20 months.

Police Superintendent of PBI Gaibandha ARM Alif disclosed it in a press conference of the PBI at Gaibandha office on Saturday afternoon.

Wasim Jahan Towhid of Neezpara Village under Ramjibon Union of Sundarganj Upazila made a love affair with Jannati Begum, daughter of Jahidul Islam, of nearby Subarna Village under the same union of the upazila. At one stage, Jannati Begum became pregnant. When the matter came to the light, the locals, particularly the men of Jannati, created pressure on Wasim Jahan to get marry Jannati Begum. After that the locals set aside the issue through solemnising their marriage. After marriage, Wasim demanded an amount of dowry from his father-in-law.

When his father-in-law denied to pay the dowry to his son-in-law, Wasim Jahan sent his wife to her father's house forcefully. Following the matter, Jannati Begum filed a case with the Sundarganj court on December 8 in 2019. Since then, Wasim Jahan went into hiding.

Then, Manzumul Huda, older brother of Wasim filed a case against Jannati and seven other members with Sundarganj court. In the case, Huda said, his brother Wasim was kidnapped and killed by the men of Jannati.

Taking the matter into cognizance, the court on January 30 in 202o ordered the PBI of Gaibandha to investigate the matter seriously and to find out the clue of the case.

After long investigation, a team of PBI led by inspector Abdur Razzak were able to find Wasim from a factory where he works on August 19, 2021. The factory is located in Mogarkhal area of Gazipur District.

A number of police officials of the PBI were present during the press briefing.









