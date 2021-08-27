Covid-19: 29 more people die, 287 more infected in nine districts

A total of 29 more people died of and 287 more have been infected with the coronavirus in nine districts- six districts under Barishal Division, and Rajshahi, Bogura and Jashore districts, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 13 people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in two days.

Six people died of coronavirus at RMCH in the city in the last 24 hours till 6am on Thursday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

He said four people who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining two had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, two were from Chapainawabganj and Natore each, and one from Rajshahi and Naogaon districts each.

Some 190 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 418 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning, the RMCH director added.

On the other hand,, seven people died of coronavirus at RMCH in the city in the last 24 hours till 6am on Wednesday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

He said one person who died at RMCH in the last 24 hours was found positive for the virus while the remaining six had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, three were from Rajshahi, two from Naogaon, and one from Natore and Kushtia districts each.

Meanwhile, some 58 more people have contracted the virus in the district in the last 24 hours.

A total of 327 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 58 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 17.74 per cent.

Some 209 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 513 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning, the RMCH director added.

BOGURA: Nine more people died of coronavirus in the district in two days.

Four more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 12pm on Thursday.

One person who died here in the last 24 hours was found positive for the virus while the remaining three had been suffering with its symptoms.

The deceased who died after being tested positive for the virus was identified as Goffar Sarker, 75, a resident of Shibganj Upazila.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 653 in the district.

Meanwhile, some 39 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 20,891 in the district.

Medical Officer of Bogura Civil Surgeon's office Dr Sazzad-ul-Haque confirmed the information on Thursday noon.

He said the infection rate of the virus cases in the last 24 hours is 10.45 per cent.

Of the newly infected people, 33 are in Sadar, two in Shibganj, and one in Sariakandi, Sonatala, Sherpur and Kahalu upazilas.

However, some 47 more people have been recovered from the virus here in the last 24 hours.

With this, a total of 19,947 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district.

Currently, some 81 patients are undergoing treatment at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, 76 at Mohammad Ali Hospital, 19 at TMSS Medical College Hospital and seven others at different upazila health complexes in the district while the rest are in home isolation.

Earlier, five more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 8am on Wednesday.

Three people who died here in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining two had been suffering with its symptoms.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 652 in the district.

The infection rate of the virus cases in the last 24 hours is 13.96 per cent.

JASHORE: Six more people died of coronavirus at Jashore General Hospital in the district in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

Five of them were male and one was female.

Deputy Nursing Superintendent of the hospital Ferdousi Begum confirmed the information on Wednesday.

Of the deceased, four were from Jashore, and one from Chuadanga and Narail districts each.

A total of 54 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital's red zone and 23 in yellow zone. Of them, two were admitted in the red zone in the last 24 hours and eight in the yellow zone.

Meanwhile, some 312 samples were tested in the last 24 hours where 38 people found positive for the virus, yielding the positivity rate of 16 per cent.

BARISHAL: One more person died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Wednesday.

The deceased, aged about 76, was a resident of Agailjhara Upazila in Barishal District.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 637 in the division.

The district-wise break-up of the total fatality cases is 214 in Barishal, including 100 in the city, 79 in Bhola, 104 in Patuakhali, 90 in Barguna, 81 in Pirojpur and 69 in Jhalokati districts.

Meanwhile, some 152 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 43,103 in the division.

Of the newly infected people, 47 are in Barishal, including 12 in the city, 58 in Bhola, 22 in Patuakhali, 12 in Barguna, seven in Jhalokati and six in Pirojpur districts.

With this, the district-wise break-up of the total virus cases now stands at 17,640 in Barishal, including 10,099 in the city, 6,264 in Bhola, 5,922 in Patuakhali, 3,670 in Barguna, 5,111 in Pirojpur and 4,496 in Jhalokati districts.

However, some 887 people have been recovered from the virus here in the last 24 hours.

With this, a total of 34,614 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the division with the recovery rate of 80.31 per cent.







