Friday, 27 August, 2021, 10:37 AM
Home Countryside

Two minors drown in two districts

Published : Friday, 27 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Our Correspondents

Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Pirojpur and Patuakhali, on Wednesday.
KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: A minor boy drowned in a ditch in Kawkhali Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Sayon Mridha, 3, son of Shekhor Mridha, a resident of Gopalpur Village under Amrajuri Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Sayon fell in a ditch nearby the house at around 4pm while he was playing beside it.
Later, locals rescued him from the pond and took to Kawkhali Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Residential Medical Officer of the hospital Dr Subrata Karmaker confirmed the incident.
DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Dashmina Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.
The deceased was identified as Prova Rani Priti, 2, daughter of Ratneshwar Biswas, a resident of Guli Auliyapur Village under Ronogopaldi Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Prova fell in a pond nearby the house at noon while her family members were unaware of it.
Later, the family members rescued her from the pond and took to Dashmina Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.
Physician of the hospital Dr Jashim Uddin Sarker confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

