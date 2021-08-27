Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 August, 2021, 10:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Feni woman put on remand for killing husband

Published : Friday, 27 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Our Correspondent

FENI, Aug 26: A court in the district on Sunday placed a woman on a three-day remand in a case filed over killing her expatriate husband.
Senior Judicial Magistrate Abdullah Khan passed the order after hearing on the remand petition.
Earlier, police produced accused Rokeya Akter Sheuli before the court with a five-day remand plea.
Members of Rapid Action Battalion arrested Sheuli from her uncle's home in Chouddagram Upazila of Cumilla District on Saturday night in connection with the killing of her husband Md Sohel.
During interrogation Sheuli confessed to killing Sohel, 35, an expatriate living in Dubai, in their house in the district town early Friday following an altercation.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Land grabbers fire gun shots at Pekua, 2 hurt
Food items distributed among poor people in two districts
Kaptai Upazila AC Land Mainul Hossain Chowdhury
Gaibandha man ‘killed by wife’ found at Gazipur factory
Covid-19: 29 more people die, 287 more infected in nine districts
Two minors drown in two districts
Feni woman put on remand for killing husband
Five murdered in 5 dists


Latest News
Seven US Capitol police sue Trump
Three injured in Mirpur house fire die
'We'll not forgive, we'll hunt you down': Biden
Messi's PSG draw Guardiola's Man City in Champions League
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
US braces for more IS attacks after carnage at Kabul airport
Islamic State claims responsibility for Kabul airport attack
Kabul airport hit by two suicide bombs, dozens dead
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
BAF's Inter-base squash ends
Most Read News
China’s Afghan challenges
Int’l community haven’t kept promise: FM
Trinamool MP Nusrat becomes mother of baby boy
A child (C) looks at the aircraft as he is strolled towards
BD’s next dream to build cashless society: Joy
Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury
Japan stops use of 1.63m Moderna doses over contamination
Thailand police chief wanted over viral torture clip
Closure of educational institutions extended till Sept 11
Tenure of incomplete JCD central committee about to expire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft