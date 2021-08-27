Feni woman put on remand for killing husband

FENI, Aug 26: A court in the district on Sunday placed a woman on a three-day remand in a case filed over killing her expatriate husband.

Senior Judicial Magistrate Abdullah Khan passed the order after hearing on the remand petition.

Earlier, police produced accused Rokeya Akter Sheuli before the court with a five-day remand plea.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion arrested Sheuli from her uncle's home in Chouddagram Upazila of Cumilla District on Saturday night in connection with the killing of her husband Md Sohel.

During interrogation Sheuli confessed to killing Sohel, 35, an expatriate living in Dubai, in their house in the district town early Friday following an altercation.











