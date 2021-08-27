Video
Tangail councillor sued for murder of second wife

Published : Friday, 27 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Our Correspondent

TANGAIL, Aug 26: A case was filed on Tuesday against the arrested Tangail Pourasava Councillor and Awami League leader Atiqur Rahman Morshed for allegedly murdering his wife.
Morshed's second wife's father Syed Sharif Uddin, 56, filed the case mentioning the names of nine persons and three to four others unnamed persons with Tangail Senior Judicial Magistrate Court at around 12pm.
The accused in the case are Atiqur Rahman Morshed, 52, of Biswas Betoka area in Tangail town, Munshi Tareque Poton, 49, Parvez Khan Rony, 36, Sohel Babu, 27, Antar Sutradhar, 27, Atiqur Rahman Morshed's first wife Suma, 45, Munshi Tareque Poton's wife Leena, 40, Shamim Al Mamun's son Rafsan, 28, and late Aziz Mia's son Aynal Mia, 45.
Court Inspector Tanvir Ahmed said Judge Shamsul Alam directed the officer-in-charge (OC) of Tangail Police Station (PS) to submit a report after investigation.
The case statement reveals that plaintiff Syed Sharif Uddin lived with his family members in front of Councillor Morshed's residence. In June 2012, his daughter Syeda Amena Pinky was abducted by Morshed's people. Later, Morshed married Pinky through Quazi Mostofa of Ward No. 17. After several months, Morshed tore his marriage registration page from Quazi Mostofa's 'balam book' forcibly. They have also a six-year-old daughter. Quarrels used to happen due to the presence of two wives in Morshed's family.
At night on January 26, 2017, Morshed took Pinky with him to have a dinner at the residence of Munshi Tareque Poton where the accused murdered Pinky and concealed her body, the case statement reads.
Atiqur Rahman Morshed, councillor of Ward No. 17 under Tangail Pourasava, was arrested by the detective branch and Tangail sadar police conducting a joint operation on August 19. Then the detectives searched his house in Biswas Betoka area and found two foreign made pistols, six rounds of bullet and two magazines.
On August 20, Morshed was taken to a three-day remand by police for questioning. After his remand was over on Monday, Morshed was sent to jail through court.
Tangail Sadar PS OC Mir Mosharraf Hossain said Morshed divulged information about his pistols and terrorist activities under remand. His information is being examined.
Police sources said there are a number of cases pending against Atiqur Rahman Morshed.


