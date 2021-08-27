2.5 lakh yaba recovered at Teknaf

TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR, Aug 26: Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) recovered 2,50,000 yaba tablets from a fishing trawler in the Bay of Bengal in Teknaf Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

DNC sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the Bay of Bengal adjacent to Habirchhara Marine Drive area under Sadar Union in the evening, and recovered the yaba tablets from a fishing trawler.

Sensing the presence of the law enforcers, the drug peddlers fled the scene. Teknaf DNC In-Charge Assistant Director Sirajul Mostafa confirmed the matter.







