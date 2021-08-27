Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 August, 2021, 10:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

2.5 lakh yaba recovered at Teknaf

Published : Friday, 27 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113
Our Correspondent

TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR, Aug 26: Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) recovered 2,50,000 yaba tablets from a fishing trawler in the Bay of Bengal in Teknaf Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.
DNC sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the Bay of Bengal adjacent to Habirchhara Marine Drive area under Sadar Union in the evening, and recovered the yaba tablets from a fishing trawler.
Sensing the presence of the law enforcers, the drug peddlers fled the scene. Teknaf DNC In-Charge Assistant Director Sirajul Mostafa confirmed the matter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Land grabbers fire gun shots at Pekua, 2 hurt
Food items distributed among poor people in two districts
Kaptai Upazila AC Land Mainul Hossain Chowdhury
Gaibandha man ‘killed by wife’ found at Gazipur factory
Covid-19: 29 more people die, 287 more infected in nine districts
Two minors drown in two districts
Feni woman put on remand for killing husband
Five murdered in 5 dists


Latest News
Seven US Capitol police sue Trump
Three injured in Mirpur house fire die
'We'll not forgive, we'll hunt you down': Biden
Messi's PSG draw Guardiola's Man City in Champions League
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
US braces for more IS attacks after carnage at Kabul airport
Islamic State claims responsibility for Kabul airport attack
Kabul airport hit by two suicide bombs, dozens dead
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
BAF's Inter-base squash ends
Most Read News
China’s Afghan challenges
Int’l community haven’t kept promise: FM
Trinamool MP Nusrat becomes mother of baby boy
A child (C) looks at the aircraft as he is strolled towards
BD’s next dream to build cashless society: Joy
Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury
Japan stops use of 1.63m Moderna doses over contamination
Thailand police chief wanted over viral torture clip
Closure of educational institutions extended till Sept 11
Tenure of incomplete JCD central committee about to expire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft