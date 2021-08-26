

PM's remarks over Zia's grave is ridiculous: Fakhrul

Ruling Awami League's remarks over late President Ziaur Rahman are ridiculous. Their remarks prove that they don't want to recognise Ziaur Rahman's contributions to the War of Liberation in 1971, said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.



Joining a virtual discussion on Thursday (August 26) afternoon, he made the remarks.



Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina questioned why the BNP leaders and activists engaged in clashes with police at Chandrima Udyan as they know Ziaur Rahman's body was not in the grave there.



"BNP clashed (with police) at Chandrima Udyan. Doesn't the BNP know there is no grave or body of Zia or Zia is not there? They know well. If so, why do they stage the drama? Khaleda Zia knows well too," she told a memorial meeting joining virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence in Dhaka.



Dhaka North and South City units of Awami League organised the discussion marking the National Mourning Day and the 46th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, at the party's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.



The Prime Minister questioned whether Khaleda Zia or Tarique Zia could say that they ever saw Zia's body (in the box that was taken from Chattogram) as a bullet-hit body can easily be recognized. Actually, none saw Zia's body in the box, she said.



She said she heard from HM Ershad that a body with a combat dress was in the box, adding that Zia was the President at that time and a president could not wear combat dress.



"Don't BNP men know that the President can't wear a combat dress," she questioned.



Responding to the prime minister's remarks, Mirza Fakhrul said, "Awami League president, who declared herself as the prime minister through ballot casting at night, has again resorted to falsification. She talked about the proclaimer of our independence Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman and his mausoleum. She talked about his (Zia) contributions to the War of Liberation in 1971. It is very ridiculous. Her remarks prove how vengeful person she is. They don't want to give recognition to the person who had proclaimed the country's independence. But, it is historically true that Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman fought staying at the battle-field and also supervised the war staying at the battle-filed."



Making the summary of discussion, Fakhrul said August 21 grenade attacks were a 'staged drama,' and Awami League came to power through that 'staged drama.'



"So, we can say it clearly that Awami League is the beneficiary of the August 21 grenade attacks. Because of it, they want to divert people's attention explaining the incident in a different way," he said.



SZA

SZA