Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 August, 2021, 10:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

China’s BRI causing environment damage in South Asia: Report

Published : Friday, 27 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113

AMSTERDAM, Aug 26: While China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) promises to create opportunities for the South Asian states to facilitate a more sustainable growth model, it also implies significant environmental risks, apart from economic, legal and sovereignty issues.
South Asia is amongst the main regions likely to be hit severely by the negative environmental impact of climate change. BRI announced by Beijing in 2013, will exacerbate these trends, reported European Foundation for South Asian Studies (EFSAS).
By investing in physical infrastructure throughout the world, including in South Asia, China seeks to consolidate and expand its global economic and political role, and further facilitate global economic interactions.
The Environmental Kuznets Curve (EKC) report said the environmental trends in South Asia generally correspond to the development trajectory, that causes pollution through growing industrialisation, which has become one of the key environmental characteristics of South Asia, says EFSAS.
Pollution has increased as a direct result of this rapid industrialisation, said the Energy and Resources Institute, 2019 report.
Air pollution is even more extreme in urban areas, with 91.2 per cent of the region's population living in areas that register pollution rates of 35mg/m3, making South Asian air some of the most polluted in the world, reported EFSAS.
What is more is that the BRI is underpinned by a clear developmental logic of industrial growth that is likely to further intensify environmental degradation.
For China, the construction of physical infrastructure, for instance regarding transport and energy networks, has played a foundational role in the rapid economic development of the country.
The BRI exports this infrastructure-driven growth model, including to South Asia. Infrastructure investments are thus likely to exacerbate environmental issues if they are not sufficiently regulated and focused on utilising renewable forms of energy consumption, said EFSAS.    -ANI



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China’s BRI causing environment damage in South Asia: Report
Merkel, ‘eternal’ chancellor, prepares to leave the stage
UP to drop crop burning cases against farmers
Russia to supply weapons to Afghan neighbours
US SC revives ‘Remain in Mexico’ immigration policy
Duterte to run for vice president in 2022
Algeria cuts diplomatic ties with ‘hostile’ Morocco
9/11: Victims’ families find solace, help in support groups


Latest News
Seven US Capitol police sue Trump
Three injured in Mirpur house fire die
'We'll not forgive, we'll hunt you down': Biden
Messi's PSG draw Guardiola's Man City in Champions League
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
US braces for more IS attacks after carnage at Kabul airport
Islamic State claims responsibility for Kabul airport attack
Kabul airport hit by two suicide bombs, dozens dead
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
BAF's Inter-base squash ends
Most Read News
China’s Afghan challenges
Int’l community haven’t kept promise: FM
Trinamool MP Nusrat becomes mother of baby boy
A child (C) looks at the aircraft as he is strolled towards
BD’s next dream to build cashless society: Joy
Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury
Japan stops use of 1.63m Moderna doses over contamination
Thailand police chief wanted over viral torture clip
Closure of educational institutions extended till Sept 11
Tenure of incomplete JCD central committee about to expire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft