Friday, 27 August, 2021, 10:35 AM
Russia to supply weapons to Afghan neighbours

Moscow to recognise Taliban after studying actions

Published : Friday, 27 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 169

Afghan resistance movement and anti-Taliban uprising forces prepare an artillery gun at Anaba Panjshir district in Panjshir on August 26 after Taliban's military takeover following the US troop withdrawal. photo : AFP

MOSCOW, Aug 26: Russia said Thursday it has received new orders for arms and helicopters from Central Asian republics bordering Afghanistan following the Taliban's takeover of the country.
The orders come as countries in the ex-Soviet region, where Moscow holds military bases, have raised concerns over the terrorist group sweeping to power.
"We are already working on a number of orders from countries in the region for the supply of Russian helicopters, fire arms and modern border protection systems," Alexander Mikheev, the head of Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, told the RIA Novosti news agency.
While Russia remains cautiously optimistic about the new leadership in Kabul, it has warned of militants entering neighbouring countries as refugees.
Uzbekistan and Tajikistan earlier this month held joint military exercises with Russia close to their borders with Afghanistan.
Drills involving members of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), a military alliance led by Moscow, are also scheduled in Kyrgyzstan between September 7 and 9.
The maneuvers will focus on "the destruction of illegal armed groups that have invaded the territory of an CSTO member state", according to the press-service of the alliance quoted by the Interfax news agency.
While the Taliban has said it does not pose a threat to Central Asian countries, the ex-Soviet republics in the region have previously been targeted by attacks attributed to allies of Afghan Islamists.
Meanwhile, Russia has yet to determine its position towards the Taliban, and will see how they act toward the Afghan population and Russian diplomats, President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson said on Thursday.
Moscow is interested in peace and stability in Afghanistan and will likely continue contacts with Washington on issues arising there, Dmitry Peskov told a briefing.
"We think that the Taliban's dominance, the de facto rise to power of the Taliban in Afghanistan and them taking most over the country under their control is de facto an accomplished process," Dmitry Peskov told a briefing.    -REUTERS


