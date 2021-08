Former England cricket captain 'Lord Ted' Dexter dies

Dexter skippered England in 30 of his 62 Tests with the MCC commenting he had played "the game with the same sense of adventure and fun that captures much of the story of his remarkable life".

The statement added Dexter known as 'Lord Ted' passed away peacefully in a hospice in Wolverhampton, central England, on Wednesday while surrounded by his family.

"Ted was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and one of England's greatest ever cricketers," said the MCC statement.

An attacking batsman, Dexter scored 4,502 runs at an average of 47.89 for England, including nine hundreds, and took 66 wickets at 34.9.

The Sussex star was renowned for the power with which he hit the ball and one of his most eye-catching innings was against the West Indies at Lord's in 1963 when he came in at 2-1 and smashed 70 off 75 deliveries.

Against the fearsome duo of Wes Hall and Charlie Griffiths, Dexter faced them down to crunch and punch his way to an innings team-mate Fred Titmus later deemed "one of the finest displays of controlled aggression I have ever witnessed...electrifying".

His captaincy aroused differing opinions with England legend Fred Trueman far from convinced of his qualities as a leader.

"I liked the man a lot and he could bat beautifully, but he was no captain of England -- he had more theories than (Charles) Darwin," said Trueman referring to the Ashes defeat in 1962-63.

After retiring, Dexter helped devise a ranking system for Test players and also became England's chairman of selectors.

The ranking system was subsequently adopted by the International Cricket Council and formed the basis of today's ratings.

Dexter, however, had a difficult time as selector while presiding over a weakened England team from 1989-1993.

For a man who earned a noble nickname his birthplace did not quite chime with it as he was born in Milan, Italy.

His father Ralph, a retired Major and Battle of the Somme survivor, was a businessman in Italy but returned his family to England while Dexter was still a child.

An excellent all-round athlete, his sporting prowess was honed at renowned British private school Radley College it was there that he was first referred to as 'Lord Edward' by the head of cricket and blossomed at Cambridge University where he captained both cricket and golf teams. -AFP







