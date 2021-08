The Inter-base Squash competition of Bangladesh Air Force concluded today at Bangladesh Air Force Base Bangabandhu.

Bangladesh Air Force Base Bangabandhu team clinched the title of the competition by defeating Air Headquarters Unit team by 3-0 sets in the final, said an ISPR press release today.

Squadron leader Sayed Hehedi Hasan of Bangladesh Air Force Base Bangabandhu team was adjudged the best player in the competition. -BSS