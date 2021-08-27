Sheikh Kamal Invitational Int'l online Chess begins today

Shaheed captain Sheikh Kamal Invitational International Online Chess tournament begins today (Friday) at online chess Tornelo at 3pm (BST).

Bangladesh Chess Federation (BCF) president, Inspector General of Bangladesh Police and president of South Asian Chess Council Dr. Benazir Ahmed, BPM (Bar) is expected to inaugurate the event as chief guest at the tournament venue of Asia Hotel and Resorts Crown hall-room in the city.

Tarafder Ruhul Amin, managing director of Saif Powertec Limited and vice president of BCF will present as the special guest.

A total of seventy six players, including twenty grand masters and eleven international masters from Bangladesh, India, China, Iran, Indonesia, Russia, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Nepal, Maldives and Sri Lanka are participating in the meet. -BSS







