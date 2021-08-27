Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 August, 2021, 10:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Possibility to play two Nt’l teams in Nov

Published : Friday, 27 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Sports Reporter

In modern day's many countries have two national teams and are taking part in two
different international events at a time. India in recent years had taken part in two parallel events or sent their
2nd national team especially in Nidhahas Trophy last year and series against Sri Lanka last month.
Bangladesh in the contrary had been fighting to find the balanced playing eleven for their single squad. But the days are over and the pipeline is healthy now.
BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon expressed his satisfaction with
the healthy competition in the team and clued
up about two national teams to play series this year.
"The days are not so far when our two national teams will play at a time," Papon told journalists on Thursday.
"Pakistan are possible to arrive in Bangladesh in November while we
have series with Sri Lanka and New Zealand. So, it can happen," he clarified.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Serena faces greatest challenge in injury fightback at 40
Osaka defends US Open crown with Barty leading top rivals
ManU star McTominay undergoes groin surgery
Former England cricket captain 'Lord Ted' Dexter dies
India see off openers as England remain in charge of third Test
BAF's Inter-base squash ends
Sheikh Kamal Invitational Int'l online Chess begins today
Possibility to play two Nt’l teams in Nov


Latest News
Seven US Capitol police sue Trump
Three injured in Mirpur house fire die
'We'll not forgive, we'll hunt you down': Biden
Messi's PSG draw Guardiola's Man City in Champions League
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
US braces for more IS attacks after carnage at Kabul airport
Islamic State claims responsibility for Kabul airport attack
Kabul airport hit by two suicide bombs, dozens dead
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
BAF's Inter-base squash ends
Most Read News
China’s Afghan challenges
Int’l community haven’t kept promise: FM
Trinamool MP Nusrat becomes mother of baby boy
A child (C) looks at the aircraft as he is strolled towards
BD’s next dream to build cashless society: Joy
Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury
Japan stops use of 1.63m Moderna doses over contamination
Thailand police chief wanted over viral torture clip
Closure of educational institutions extended till Sept 11
Tenure of incomplete JCD central committee about to expire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft