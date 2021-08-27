Possibility to play two Nt’l teams in Nov

In modern day's many countries have two national teams and are taking part in two

different international events at a time. India in recent years had taken part in two parallel events or sent their

2nd national team especially in Nidhahas Trophy last year and series against Sri Lanka last month.

Bangladesh in the contrary had been fighting to find the balanced playing eleven for their single squad. But the days are over and the pipeline is healthy now.

BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon expressed his satisfaction with

the healthy competition in the team and clued

up about two national teams to play series this year.

"The days are not so far when our two national teams will play at a time," Papon told journalists on Thursday.

"Pakistan are possible to arrive in Bangladesh in November while we

have series with Sri Lanka and New Zealand. So, it can happen," he clarified.







