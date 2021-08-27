Video
Friday, 27 August, 2021
Papon hints change in BCB's upcoming election

Published : Friday, 27 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 154
Sports Reporter

The BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon has been holding the chair of the apex body of the country's cricket for the last nine years being elected twice in a row, who possibly will be elected for the 3rd consecutive tenure in the forthcoming election to be held in October this year.
He hinted that there will be some changes in the forthcoming BCB's election. "You will get little bit difference about forthcoming election and you'll be able to know after the board meeting on September 1 or 2," Papon told journalists on Monday in a City hotel after the AGM. "This year's election may not like the previous elections. I do hope that my proposed election system will be accepted".
BCB President was asked if will compete for his 3rd tenure in the BCB. He wasn't straightforward in giving the answer but hinted about his possibility of not attending. He said, "I have a bad habit that I can't take Bangladesh team's defeat easily. I couldn't control my temper after a defeat. My wife and children keep distance from me then. Actually cricket has been taking much time".
"Doctor told me over and over again to go away from cricket as early as possible. If I stay with the board, I must not continue the things," he added.


