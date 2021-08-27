Dhaka Abahani go goal feast



The booters of Dhaka Abahani cheering after trouncing Uttar Baridhara Club by 8-0 margin in Bangladesh Premier League on Thursday at Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka. photo: BFF

Apart from Kervens Belfort's hat-trick with four goals, midfielder Jewel Rana supported him with two goals while Brazilian midfielder Raphael Augusto and Nigerian forward Sunday Chizoba scored one goal each for Abahani Limited in the one-sided affairs after leading the first half by 3-0 goals.

Raphael Augusto opened an account scoring the first goal for Abahani Limited early in the 4th minute from a spot kick while forward Kervens Belfort doubled the lead scoring the second goal for Abahani Limited in the 34th minute from a penalty.

Nigerian striker Sunday Chizoba scored the third goal for Abahani Limited in the 41st minute while after the breather Jewel Rana further increased the margin scoring the fourth goal for Abahani Limited in the 64th minute of the match.

Jewel Rana scored his second and fifth goal for Abahani Limited in the 66th minute while Belfort opened the floodgate scoring his second and sixth goal for Abahani Limited in the 68th minute.

The Haitian forward completed his hat-trick scoring his third goal and seventh goal for Abahani Limited in the 68th minute while he sealed the victory scoring his fourth and eighth goal for Abahani in the 90th minute of the match.

The six times league champions Abahani Limited clearly dominated the proceeding and notched their deserving victory on the day while Uttar Baridhara Club were totally off-colored as they hardly failed to offer any resistance against Abahani's attacks.

The day's win saw the popular sky blue Dhanmondi outfit Abahani Limited improved their tally with 46 points from 23 matches while Uttar Baridhara Club remained at their previous credit of 19 points from 24 outings.

Earlier, in the first round of league, Abahani Limited, Dhaka beat Uttar Baridhara Club by 2-1 goals held at the same venue.

Friday's matches: Bangladesh Police Football Club vs Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra at 2 pm and Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited vs Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club at 4.15 pm at Bangladesh Army Stadium, Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society vs Arambagh Krira Sangha at 4pm, Brothers Union Club vs Saif Sporting Club at 6.15 pm, at BNS, Chittagong Abahani Limited vs Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra at 5.15 pm at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur. -BSS







